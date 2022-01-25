Self-test for covid-19: could it really help? – 01/25/2022

After receiving more information from the Ministry of Health, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) should release the covid-19 self-test. But, despite the difficulty for us to be able to be tested at the current moment and to know whether or not we have Sars-CoV 2, this release will not mean immediate relief.

However, the self-test will not be on sale overnight. The agency still needs to approve brand by brand that will be marketed in the country. In addition, the 10 dollars that a self-test costs, on average, in the United States and in European countries are heavy on the pockets of most Brazilians. And another key point: knowing how the procedure will be included in public policies.

This is also what worries doctor Carolina dos Santos Lázari, an infectious disease specialist at Grupo Fleury and at the Central Laboratory of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo). “Outside, the self-test is usually funded by universities for teachers and students or by companies for their employees, to be repeated regularly or in case of symptoms”, she says, exemplifying what would be a good model for its use. “But then, the person is not left to turn around when he sees the positive result. He already knows which number to call in order to receive guidance and be monitored.”

I looked for Dr. Carolina to understand the procedure that has already been generating memes among us, like the guy sticking the damn thing through his nose. swab, that cotton swab that seems to have no end, until it pokes the brain. Don’t worry, it’s not like that either! “But it has its tricks to work”, says the infectologist.

Basically, it’s more of an antigen test.

“We are talking about a direct test, in the language of the medical field”, teaches Carolina Lázari. “That is, the self-test looks for the Covid-19 virus directly, accusing an infection that is happening right at that moment.”

But instead of hunting for the genetic material of Sars-CoV 2 as the PCR does, like the antigen tests already available on the market, but which are performed by health professionals, the self-test goes after a capsid core protein , a structure that envelops the genetic material of the virus.

“This protein is the one that is most abundantly produced during the viral replication phase”, justifies the doctor. That is, it is found in droves when Sars-CoV 2 is reproducing like crazy inside us.

To find it, however, it’s no use taking a drop of blood. After all, once it is in our body, a virus does not circulate freely, light and loose. To survive, it needs to invade cells, which end up being its hiding place.

Therefore, to find it, we need cells from the regions that are the first stop of the coronavirus in its passage through the body. Those of the nose mucosa or even those of the throat would serve. But self-tests often target the former.

“Some ask that the sample be collected in the nasopharynx, when you have the impression that the cotton swab, sinking there behind the nose and at the top, comes to poke the soul”, jokes the doctor. Other tests do not require the instrument to penetrate much further than your finger would reach if you stuck it up your nose.

How is the procedure

Going deeper or not, after introducing the swab, you need to spin — and spin at least five times! —so that the fiber at its tip rubs the mucosa well, pulling out some cells. “It’s no use giving a little poke and removing that long cotton swab quickly. Not for nothing, the correct name of the technique is nasal shaving”, says Carolina Lázari.

In the kit of any covid-19 self-test, there is still a solution, usually in a tube in which you will, subsequently, dip the cotton swab. “At that moment, the fundamental thing is to give a good shake, as if you were going to make a shake“, describes the doctor. “You must shake well so that the cells, which were stuck at the end of the swab, come off and fall into the liquid.”

This diluent, in turn, is capable of separating the Sars_CoV 2 proteins, if by chance the cells in the sample are infected. And only then can the virus be reported.

After an interval stated in the package insert, when it is assumed that the viral proteins have already been separated, you will only drip a few drops of the liquid into the device that performs the test itself. The answer will then arrive in ten to twenty minutes.

at the moment of truth

Most of the time, the self-test device is a plate — resembling a “soap”, in the eyes of Dr. Carolina — with an area ready to receive drops of the diluted sample. Inside it is a ribbon. And, as it is made of filter paper, the liquid filled with cells is absorbed.

Along the way, however, he bumps into reagents that will simply say something like “oops, there are cell proteins here.” A sign that you’ve shaved right — it’s not just snot and a runny nose — and that the test is working. That’s when a dash appears next to where you see the letter “C”, for “control”.

“If, after a little while, that first trace does not appear, there is no point in continuing. You need to start over from scratch, collecting the sample again and using another kit”, guides the infectologist.

Following and increasingly soaking the filter paper, the diluted sample then arrives on a piece of the tape that is impregnated with specific antibodies for Sars-CoV 2. “They were designed by fishing for virus proteins that are there, in that liquid”, explains the doctor.

And, linked to these antibodies, there are reagents capable of generating color. Hence the name of the process: immunochromatography. When the little pieces of the cause of covid-19 stick to the antibodies, a visible trace appears next to the letter P, for positive.

According to Carolina Lázari, the difference between self-test kits for antigen tests performed by health professionals is that, in addition to providing clear step-by-step instructions, each instrument was created to facilitate handling and reading the result. Not to mention that self-tests need to be more stable — for example, to temperature changes.

Hit the Date

We already know the dynamics of covid-19: the virus is replicating and spreading one or two days before the symptoms and, after the appearance of these, reaches its peak around the second or third day. Then, your load is decreasing non-stop, and can drop to less than half after the fifth day.

The self-test, in this respect, is no different from other tests: it cannot be done right after a person has spent a single day coughing or having a sore throat. “The early result is usually wrong”, informs Dr. Carolina. On the other hand, you can’t wait too long.

More sensitive, the PCR test is able to deliver Sars-CoV2 up to the seventh day after the onset of symptoms. “But the result of a self-test, as well as that of any other antigen test, is already compromised after the fifth day, when the amount of virus becomes insufficient for it”, says the infectologist. person to go with routine, believing in a false negative result.”

In fact, because of this need to get the date right, in principle the self-test was not created for asymptomatic people. Not that they can’t have very high viral loads. “It’s just that, without symptoms, we end up losing the reference to calculate which day would be when the amount of Sars-CoV 2 would be at the heights”, explains the doctor. Remember: it would be the third day after the symptoms.

“That’s why the self-test is not for you to leave it at home and do it before visiting your elderly grandmother”, warns Dr. Carolina. “Because the right answer is only more guaranteed when you test yourself at the height of viral replication.”

In the case of an asymptomatic person, the self-test is valid if they know exactly when they last met someone who was eventually diagnosed with the disease. “It would be necessary to consider five or six days of incubation for Sars-CoV 2 — although, for confusion, everything indicates that the omicron is only incubated for three or four days — and add them to those three days”, teaches Carolina Lázari. Moral: in this case, leave the self-test between five and seven days later.

The difficulty of self-testing

Carolina Lázari notes that in Europe, for example, people are already much more used to self-tests for various diseases. “Here, our experience is limited to tapes for measuring blood glucose in people with diabetes, pregnancy tests with urine samples and AIDS self-tests”, she compares. .Well, none of these self-tests involve the tediousness of the swab.

“Details such as the right way to collect the sample would need to be taught to the population to prepare it”, thinks the infectologist. And, of course, everyone needs to assess their own ability to put a thing deep down their nose.

An eventual lack of skill can cause bleeding, if the mucosa is sensitive or if the individual has a deviated septum. And when you see a drop of blood in the swab, it’s over. You need to wait for the bleeding to stop and start the collection again carefully.

If you don’t think you can handle it, better do the conventional test at the pharmacy or laboratory, that is, with someone piloting that long cotton swab for you.