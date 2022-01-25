Series in the Week: 3rd season of Expresso do Amanhã premieres; see schedule!

This week the series Tomorrow’s Express (snowpiercer, in the original) will be back in the Netflix catalog with the showing of its 3rd season. The production will follow the same broadcast format as in other years, in which the TNT channel is prioritized as the main distribution window, which follows a weekly schedule.

In this way, episodes will also arrive at the streaming giant once a week, always on Tuesdays. It is worth remembering that the cast includes the participation of Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Katie McGuinness, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Annalize Basso and also Sean Bean in the role. of the villain Wilford.

Despite this debut, it should be noted that the series The Resident, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are on hiatus, but return with new episodes next week.

About that, The Blacklist, SWAT, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, queens, Star Trek: Discovery, bull, legacies, riverdale, The Flash, The Equalizer, Mr. Mayor, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, Fear The Walking Dead, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PDin addition to the animations the simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgerscontinue with their long breaks and should continue their respective seasons over the next few months.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (24/01)

9-1-1: Lone Star — unreleased episode (3×3)

NCIS — unreleased episode (19×12)

NCIS: Hawaii — unreleased episode (1×13)

Our Eternal Summer — unreleased episodes (1×9 x 1×10)

Bob Hearts Abishola — unreleased episode (3×12)

The Neighborhood — unreleased episode (4×12)

ordinary joe — unreleased episode (1×13)

Kenan — unreleased episode (2×6 and 2×7)

4400 — unreleased episode (1×10)

Tuesday (25/01)

In Brazil, the series Expresso do Amanhã is broadcast weekly by Netflix. (TNT/Netflix/Playback)Source: TNT/Netflix

Tomorrow’s Express — season 3 premiere on Netflix (3×1)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — season 1 premiere on Netflix

How I Met Your Father — Season 1 premiere on Hulu (1v3)

New Amsterdam — unreleased episode (4×14)

Abbott Elementary — unreleased episode (1×5)

Our Kind of People — unreleased episode (1×12)

Superman & Lois — unreleased episode (2×3)

naomi — unreleased episode (1×3)

black-ish — unreleased episode (8×4)

grand crew — unreleased episode (1×6)

Wednesday (26/01)

Resident Alien — Season 2 premiere on SyFy

Boba Fett’s Book — never-before-seen episode on Disney+ (1×5)

batwoman — unreleased episode (3×10)

legends of tomorrow — unreleased episode (7×10)

Good Sam — unreleased episode (1×4)

Thursday (27/01)

This Is Us season 6 episode will be available on Star+ this Thursday (27). (NBC/Playback)Source: NBC

I’m Georgina — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Nothing Is What It Seems To Be — season 1 premiere on Netflix

What a snare! — season 1 premiere on Netflix

This Is Us — unreleased episode on Star+ (6×4)

Peacemaker — never-before-seen episode on HBO Max (1×5)

Star Trek: Prodigy — unreleased episode on Paramount+ (1×9)

Young Sheldon — unreleased episode (5×13)

Call Me Kat — unreleased episode (2×4)

United States of Al — unreleased episode (2×13)

walker — unreleased episode (2×9)

pivoting — unreleased episode (1×4)

B Positive — unreleased episodes (2×12 and 2×13), season finale

Friday (28/01)

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window — season 1 premiere on Netflix

All of Us Are Dead — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Out of orbit — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — season 1 premiere on Netflix

afloat — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Jonathan Van Ness wants to know — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Feria: Dark Secrets — season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Legend of Vox Machina — Season 1 premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The Afterparty — Season 1 premiere on Apple TV+

servant — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (3×2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race — unreleased episode (14×4)

Undercover Boss — unreleased episode (11×4)

Nancy Drew — unreleased episode (3×13)

Magnum PI — unreleased episode (4×13)

blue bloods — unreleased episode (12×13)

Saturday (29/01)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Sunday (30/01)

Emmy winner Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series stars in Euphoria Season 2 as Rue Bennett. (HBO/Playback)Source: HBO

euphoria — unreleased episode (2×4)

billions — unreleased episode (6×2)

The Rookie — unreleased episode (4×13), season finale

Two Sentence Horror Stories — unreleased episodes (4×5 and 4×6)

The Righteous Gemstones — unreleased episode (2×5)

PowerBook II: Ghost — unreleased episode (2×9)

