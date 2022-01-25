Singer dies at 27 after three cardiac arrests

The band reported that the stops were due to the singer’s excess blood sugar

Singer Rony Santana, businessman and vocalist of the pagode group Preto de Luxo, died this Sunday (23) at the age of 27 after suffering three cardiac arrests. The information was confirmed by the musical group in an official statement.

Bruno Urso, one of the producers who work directly with the pagode group, confirmed in contact with the report that Rony was treated at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirajá, Salvador, where he died.

He arrived at the hospital last Saturday (22), after feeling unwell. Cardiorespiratory arrests happened the next day.

The Black Luxury group reinforces that the stops occurred due to Ron’s excess blood sugar. According to the statement, the singer did not test positive for covid-19 during hospitalization.

Rony Santana was married and leaves his wife 5 months pregnant. “The baby shower was held 9 days ago”, detailed producer Bruno Urso.

According to a publication by Jorge Guerreiro, who also works with the commercial production of the Preto de Luxo group, the wake and burial of Rony Santana took place this afternoon at the Quinta dos Lázaros cemetery, in Salvador.

