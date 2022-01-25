“Slanderous nonsense that we live in Rouanet’s mamata”

Singer Nando Reis, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, decided to defend artists targeted by fake news during the pandemic. In an interview with Globo, he spoke about the accusations, usually used by Bolsonaro and allies, of living in the “mamata of the Rouanet Law”.

“There is this slanderous, malicious nonsense that we artists live in the breast of the Rouanet Law. This is sick business! I work! I took the stage at 16, turned professional at 19 with the Titãs, I work incessantly and honestly, I depend on the sweat of my work. For all of us, these two years were tough, we were stuck,” he said.

Nando also commented on the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. “No matter how careful you are, this new variant is very contagious. I haven’t been able to play with the full lineup of the band for a month,” he said.

Nando Reis emphasized the phrase on social media

On Twitter, he released the same sentence as the interview, emphasizing dissatisfaction with disinformation amid the pandemic.

“I talked to the @JornalOGlobo about the new tour, pandemic, Lei Rouanet, this mismanagement, Titans and the environment. Check out the full article,” he wrote.

For all of us, these two years were hard work, we stayed put.” I talked to the @JornalOGlobo about the new tour, pandemic, Lei Rouanet, this mismanagement, Titans and the environment. Check out the full story here: https://t.co/qT9c1LdByj — Nando Reis (@nando_reis) January 24, 2022

