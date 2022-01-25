Sole candidate, Tedros is nominated for another term at the helm of the WHO – 01/25/2022

This Tuesday, Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was nominated by the WHO Executive Board to run for another term as director of the world health agency. For his name to be definitively approved, he needs to be ratified now by more than 190 countries at the World Health Assembly in May. As the sole candidate, however, today’s appointment effectively guarantees the Ethiopian another five years at the helm of the WHO.

Hardly attacked by the Donald Trump administration and by President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies in Brazil for having given in to pressure from China at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tedros managed to survive politically thanks to the support he began to receive from Europeans. His appointment, in fact, was an initiative of France and Germany, who want to fill the vacuum left in part by the Americans in the international sphere.

He also won the sympathy of many developing countries by placing the issue of access to vaccines at the center of his speech. His defense of science and multilateralism at a time when the pandemic was reaching unprecedented proportions has also resulted in a certain stability in recent months.

But there was no lack of accusations against his management, including from Europeans, who want his new mandate to have as its epicenter a complete overhaul of the pandemic control system and the WHO’s operations.

In his first election, in 2017, he was running against Englishman David Nabarro and Pakistani Sania Nishtar. But it was being heavily criticized by human rights activists and NGOs. His country is one of the authoritarian regimes on the African continent and Tedros was its chancellor from 2012 to 2016. Before that, he was Minister of Health.

But in the face of the armed conflict in Ethiopia, Tedros has taken a critical stance in recent months against the country’s authorities. According to him, the UN Health Agency does not even have access to victims for the delivery of medicine.

This week, Ethiopian diplomacy tried to prevent him from being considered for another term in office, accusing Tedros of taking advantage of the director’s chair for “personal gain”. The speech by the Ethiopian ambassador accusing him was interrupted by the WHO Executive Board, claiming that that was not the topic to be discussed.

In Tedros’s first election, which counted on the Brazilian vote, the fact that, since 1948, an African had never led the WHO weighed heavily. He still presented himself as a person who transformed the health of his country, while he was minister of that portfolio between 2005 and 2012. But, according to observers, the fact that he had, at that time, the seal of China was also fundamental.

Assuming an entity with its credibility severely affected, the representative of the African continent became the target of harsh attacks. Entities such as Human Rights Watch reproach him for being part of the hard core of the country’s authoritarian regime, accused of human rights violations and repression by the UN itself. A group of 20 entities wrote to the WHO asking that his name not be considered.

His 2017 campaign also featured accusations that he tried to smother three cholera epidemics while he was health minister. This time, however, he is the only candidate.