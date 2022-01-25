Son of Faustão reveals how he learned to kiss after taking on a relationship

Son of Faustão, João Guilherme Silva told this Monday (24) which profile of a woman he likes the most. “I’ve met many girls from abroad, but we always come back and like the Brazilian, there’s no way,” said the co-host of Faustão on Band.

The statement took place during the panel Pizzaria do Faustão in a conversation between Fausto Silva and Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, married since 2018. At one point, the presenter asked his son if he learned to kiss while he lived in Switzerland: “You were three years in Switzerland. Did you learn to kiss there or here?”

“The best place to learn is Brazil, there’s no way! I’ve met many girls from abroad, but we always come back and like the Brazilian, there’s no way,” said the 17-year-old, laughing.

“Pump-ass”, replied Faustão. “He is guaranteeing himself”, added Queiroz. “He knows his stuff,” continued the actress’ husband.

Unfunny, João Guilherme claimed to be a romantic guy who has gone through several stages in life. Asked by his father how he expresses romanticism, the young man declared that he is romantic with life: “That love for brothers, parents, girls, friends, is a love..”

“In other words, he loves everything! He’s loving it!”, Toledo said, laughing. “I love to love!”, replied the co-host of Faustão in Band. “Very good! No song was made with these two words: ‘I love to love'”, concluded Faustão.

This Monday’s Faustão na Band program was recorded last week. Coincidence or not. João Guilherme surprised netizens by taking up a relationship with Schynaider Moura, 33, on Monday. Faustão’s son published photos on social networks with the model on a beach and aroused the curiosity of fans and celebrities.

Schynaider Moura was once married to businessman Mário Garnero, with whom she had three daughters. The model lived outside Brazil for more than ten years.