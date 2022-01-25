SP City Hall changes deadline between doses of CoronaVac in children

The City of São Paulo increased the interval between the two doses of the CoronaVac vaccine in children. From now on, the period between doses will be 28 days. Previously, the stated period was 15 days.

“The City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), informs that it will follow the guidelines of the Butantan Institute and will extend the return to 28 days for the 2nd dose of the anti-covid vaccine of the immunizing Coronavac in children aged 6 to 11 years in capital. The Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) is reorienting all Basic Health Units (UBSs) so that returns are always scheduled after 28 days of the 1st dose”, informed the Municipal Health Department in a note.

Children who have already taken the 1st dose of CoronaVac and were told that the return date for the 2nd dose would be in 15 days will be rescheduled.

The interval between doses of Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer will be maintained at 8 weeks (or 56 days). Immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 and children age 5 years are vaccinated exclusively with Pfizer’s childhood vaccine.

Vaccination for the public aged 5 to 11 began in mid-January with Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer. Last Thursday (January 20), Anvisa approved the use of the CoronaVac vaccine in children aged 6 and over.

VACCINATION IN SP

This Tuesday (January 25, 2022), the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, health posts are closed, but vaccination takes place normally.

According to the Daily Bulletin Vacinómetro, on Monday (24.jan), the city applied a total of 25,588,423 of the anti-covid vaccine. About 104.4% of adults have a complete vaccination schedule and 46.6% have already taken the booster dose.

Among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the percentage of vaccinated with both doses reached 92.7%. Children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated with one dose are 13.3% of the total. Here is the entire newsletter (190 KB).