SP councilor is detained in swimming pool in Rio accused of racial offenses

Councilman was removed and detained by the police – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Councilman was in a swimming pool of a condominium in Rio when he was arrested

Images show he resisted arrest

In a statement, he denied having made any racial slurs.

a councilor from countryside of São Paulo was arrested last Sunday (23) in Rio de Janeiro, accused of uttering racial slurs. The information is from G1.

Mayor of Embu das Artes, Renato Oliveira (MDB) was at the swimming pool of a condominium in Curicica, West Zone of the Rio de Janeiro capital, when he would have started a series of racist offenses against residents and employees.

The Military Police were called and were in the condominium. Images filmed by a witness show the moment when an agent enters the pool to detain and remove the councilor, who guarantees he has not committed any crime.

The video also makes it clear that Renato resisted arrest. With the help of a second police officer, he was taken to the 32nd Precinct (Taquara), where he was booked for injury, prejudice and resisting arrest.

Councilman denies offenses

After the arrest, the councilor was released. In a statement, he denied that he had uttered any racist abuse.

“One of the condominium employees, who I hadn’t even spoken to him, a fact confirmed at the police station by three witnesses, accused me of racial slur, which has nothing to do with me, nothing to do with my way of treating. I denounced him for slanderous denunciation, and the employee who went with him, for perjury,” he said.