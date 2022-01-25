Spartacus? PS3 trophies appear and reinforce suspicions

Ever since journalist Jason Schreier mentioned the existence of Spartacus last December, an alleged retro Sony gaming service with a caliber to compete with Game Pass, many fans have been anxious about the possible announcement. And this may be closer than we think, as some PS3 game trophies have already appeared on PSN.

This comes shortly after some platform names such as Dead or Alive 5 and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands appeared on the PS5’s PS Store. Now, several reports about the cups have popped up on social media and on the “PSN Profiles” forum, as posted by user “Shadowsnake777“.

I turned on my PS5 this morning and when I entered my trophy list, all PS4 game images had a corrupted image and the symbol next to them was PS3 instead of PS4.

After turning on the new generation console to confirm this information, it was possible to see that, in fact, several old PS3 trophies are appearing. Check out:

Is Sony already laying the groundwork to implement the service? When will the announcement be formalized? Well, we can only wait for more information.

Spartacus could bring PS1, PS2 and PS3 games to the PS5 catalog

Spartacus has not yet been made official by Sonybut according to Schreier, it could be a retro gaming signature for PS4 and PS5 integrated with PS Plus and PS Now. The catalog would include classics from the Japanese giant released for PS1, PS2 and PS3.

Despite being a rumor so far, Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer said the alleged service "is the right thing" to do.