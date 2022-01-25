Spider-Man 3 returns to top 10 lead

there are not many blockbusters that remain in the top 10 of the American box office in its sixth weeks in theaters. Among the few that have succeeded are ET: The Extraterrestrial, Titanic, avatar… and now spiderman 3, which, after ceding the leadership to Panic last week, it returned to the top position.

The film took in US$ 14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, against US$ 12.4 million in Panic. in total, No Return Home has an excellent $721 million at the US box office.

As a result, the film surpassed the inflation-adjusted total of $717 million The Avengers. Now the third Spider man de Holland is the second-highest-selling superhero movie in North America, behind only Avengers: Endgame. Yes, that’s right: No Return Home put more people into cinema in the US/Canada than the first three Avengers movies and black Panther.

The meeting of the three movie Spider-Men (and their villains) is now the fourth highest-selling movie of the century. he only loses to Star Wars Episode VII, avatar and Ultimatum.

In a way, it is appropriate that No Return Home overcome The Avengers. After all, if the 2012 feature was the first to feature several superheroes from different films, spiderman 3 is the first to bring heroes from different universes.

If almost ten years ago it was revolutionary to see the meeting of characters who had already appeared before in their own solo films, No Return Home brings the evolution of this model, which allows the crossover generations of the same hero, even though they took place decades ago.

It should also be highlighted that spiderman 3 owes its excellent result to the literal lack of relevant opponents in a very weak month of January. there is no other blockbuster to take over the theaters of Tom Holland’s third film, which allows it to continue as the strongest film in theaters. Click here to find out more about the benefits that have taken No Return Home to overcome the Avengers!

Anyway, the feature will try to exceed the (unadjusted) total of avatar, which is $760.5 million, and maybe even hit the unbelievable $800 million mark at the domestic box office. if Moonfall: Lunar Menace and Jackass Forever fail to put a brake on spiderman 3, then the sky is the limit for Spider-Verse.

