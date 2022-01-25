Spider-Man is a stone in the way of ‘Eduardo and Monica’ and ‘Panic’

For more than a month in theaters, the film Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to lead the Brazilian box office, approaching 300 million reais in box office, with 16 million spectators in the country. The arachnid hero has in his favor not only popularity, but also many movie theaters in Brazil available just for him – something profitable for the exhibitors, but bad for the diversity of themes offered to the public. The power of the feature made the schedule of premieres in the country to be rearranged. One of those affected was the national Eduardo and Monica.

Postponed by the pandemic, the film that adapts the song of the same name by Legião Urbana was scheduled to premiere on January 6th. With no space in the screening rooms, occupied by the hero of Marvel, it was rescheduled for the 20th of January. According to data from Comscore Brasil, in its first weekend in theaters, the feature made 1.7 million reais with 85,000 spectators – a number close to marighella, the biggest premiere of a national film in the pandemic, which made 2 million reais with 100,000 viewers last year.

In the United States, the new Spider man was debunked last week by Panic, fifth feature in the horror franchise. The reign, however, was brief: the superhero took back the top spot this weekend. In Brazil, Panic secured a solid second place: the feature sums up to 9 million reais with almost 500,000 spectators.

in total, Spider-Man: No Return Home is already the sixth highest grossing in history, with 1.69 billion dollars accumulated around the world. To get to fifth place, he needs to take down Avengers: Infinity War, which made 2.048 billion dollars. The mission is difficult, but nothing seems impossible for Marvel’s favorite teen hero.