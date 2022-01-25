Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Details show the 2022 budget cuts. The selloff in US equities looks set to pick up at the open despite Monday’s violent short tightening. Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) (SA:) and General Elehctric (NYSE:) (SA:) lead quarterly earnings reports and Nvidia (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is ready to ditch its planned acquisition of ARM. German business gets less bleak and the Federal Reserve starts its first two-day monetary policy meeting in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, January 25th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Budget 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro approved the 2022 Budget with a R$3.184 billion cut in expenses. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security was the most affected, which had a budget reduction of R$ 1.068 billion. The most affected body was the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Another point to be highlighted is that investments are at the lowest level in history, at R$ 42.3 billion, according to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI). At the same time, BRL 89.1 billion was earmarked for Auxílio Brasil, a social program touted as Bolsonaro’s electoral platform.

The Ministry of Education also suffered a cut of R$739 million, with the National Education Development Fund (FNDE) being the most affected, with a decrease of R$499 million in the portfolio’s budget.

In a message sent to the Legislature, Bolsonaro justified his decisions as a recommendation from the Ministry of Economy and cited “unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest” present in the text approved by Congress.

2. US stocks set to open lower again

US stock futures continued lower after a violent tightening on Monday lost steam.

At 9:05 am, the 100 futures were down 1.90%, while the A and A futures were down 0.83% and 1.37%, respectively. This more than offsets the net gains from Monday’s session, although it’s nowhere near the intraday lows seen in the first two hours of trading.

Nvidia is preparing to back out of its $40 billion deal to buy UK-based chip design firm ARM from Softbank (OTC:), having come to the conclusion that various antitrust regulators will kill it in any case.

The big test of the market later will come from the corporate earnings list, which starts with Johnson & Johnson, General Electric , American Express (NYSE:) (SA:), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:) (SA:) and the defense giants Raytheon (NYSE:{ {7939|RTN}}) (SA:) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:) (SA:).

However, the real test of sentiment will come after the close, when Microsoft and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) (SA:) have to justify their still high ratings.

CHECK: Quote of the main global futures indices

3. Beginning of the Fed meeting

The data calendar, on the other hand, is quite light, with the most interesting updates coming from the real estate sector. There will be US home price data along with S&P/Case-Shiller valuations of November prices at 11am.

In addition, there are the regular updates from Redbook Research at 10:55 am and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey at 12:00 pm, along with the Richmond Federal Reserve’s monthly business survey.

The big macro event of the day isn’t really an event until Wednesday, of course. The Federal Reserve starts its policy meeting two days later. It is not expected to change its monetary policy stance, but that will not prevent intense scrutiny of its future guidance.

4. The confidence of the German entrepreneur turns

Whisper under your breath, but German businesses are seeing signs of light at the end of the tunnel. Having fallen over the past five months, the economic sentiment index rose in January as companies reported a slight reduction in supply bottlenecks.

The index rose to 95.7, defying expectations of stagnation at 94.7. While the assessments of “current conditions” deteriorated somewhat, there was a clear increase in the “expectations” component.

Chip shortages led companies like Volkswagen (DE:) to report sharp drops in sales last year, and new orders and industrial production data in the final months of the year were disappointing. The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, said yesterday that Europe’s biggest economy likely shrank in the fourth quarter.

5. Oil Rises on Supply Concerns Overcoming Market Volatility

Crude prices rose as the reality of supply shortages outweighed concerns about broader volatility in risky assets.

As of 9:08 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.19% at $83.47 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.37% at $85.75.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

O reports its weekly US inventory data at 6:30 pm as usual as the market looks to see if a three-week streak of increases in gasoline inventories will be broken.