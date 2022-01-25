STF grants house arrest to Roberto Jefferson

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), today granted house arrest to former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). Until then, Jefferson was serving preventive detention and, on January 18, he was temporarily released to take exams.

The information was confirmed by Jefferson’s lawyer to the UOL. With covid-19 for the second time and other health complications, the former deputy’s defense argued that the client was at risk of life in preventive detention.

Moraes, however, established some measures that the ex-deputy must comply with at home: he must wear an electronic ankle bracelet, he will need to appear in court periodically, he will not be able to communicate with other investigated or leave the house at night.

If one of these rules is not complied with, the STF may preventively arrest Jefferson again. The home regime will be carried out in Comendador Levy Gasparian, in Rio de Janeiro.

digital militia

Jefferson has been detained since August 2021 by Moraes’ determination on suspicion of involvement with a digital militia that acts against democracy.

In December, the minister had already denied a request for the ex-deputy’s release on the grounds that the maintenance of the prison is “necessary and essential to guarantee public order and criminal instruction”.

Jefferson has already had other requests denied by the Supreme Court, but Moraes not only maintained the ex-deputy’s arrest, but also the removal of the politician from the PTB presidency, determined in November and valid for 180 days.