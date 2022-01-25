Summary BBB 22 of 01/25: dawn has a lot of speculation about Paredão, allies and jinx climate | abstract

On the night of this Tuesday, 01/25, we will meet the first eliminated from Big Brother Brasil. And of course the result of the first Paredão of the season stirred the spirits of our brothers during the night. There was a lot of speculation about who should leave the house, talk about allies and even promises in case the friend stays in the game. But there was also an atmosphere of jinx at bedtime… list of who would pick up at the house, the most heartthrob, who is handsome…

Want to know everything that happened?

Monday night is already traditional: Discord Game. And, this week, the brothers had to set up their final podium.

Vinicius, for example, was chosen by seven confinement colleagues to be on the podium, while Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Naiara Azevedo were left out and did not appear in any – besides their own, of course.

Check out what happened:

The dynamic reverberated in the house. There were people who were not happy not to have been chosen. Tiago Abravanel, on the other hand, analyzed that “Pipocas put Pipocas, and Camarotes put Camarotes”.

“Have you ever wondered if you are the new Juliette? Didn’t you go to anyone’s podium and win the BBB? Please don’t get upset”, Jessilane consoled Linn da Quebrada.

Then it was Natália’s turn to comfort Linn da Quebrada – who didn’t make it to any podium in the dynamics.

“You are a very dear person to everyone. […] I don’t want you to be sad. You can count on me”, declared the model and nail designer, hugging the singer and actress.

The Game of Discord paid off in the house. The brothers and sisters talked a lot and created several analyzes about what happened on Monday’s live program.

And in the first Paredão, who leaves?

This Tuesday, 01/25, we will have the first eliminated from Big Brother Brasil 22. And during the night there was a lot of speculation. Who leaves? Who stay?

Slovenia, for example, made a point of telling Naiara Azevedo that she doesn’t think her sister will go out on this Paredão.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, made a promise in case Natália remains in the house:

“If you stay, I’ll jump in the pool!”

Eliezer and Vinicius also exchanged ideas about the three walled up – Natália, Naiara Azevedo and Luciano.

“I don’t think she leaves. She stays. I’m sure, I have a feeling, she stays”, analyzed the designer and businessman from Rio de Janeiro.

And you, who would you like to see outside the house?

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natalia?

To break up the atmosphere of Paredão, Elimination and game a little, let’s go to a more loving topic? No one has yet started a romance inside the house, but there are many participants hoping that it will happen soon.

Barbara, for example, has already sent her opinion to Slovenia:

“I wanted you to take Eli.”

In the Grunge Room, the subject of romance rolled loose around bedtime. Natália decreed that Lucas is “involved sentimentally” with Slovenia, although the brother has said that he will not stay with anyone in the house.

Luciano, in turn, listed who he would “get” in confinement… (take the popcorn because the list is long 🍿😂) Paulo André, Maria, Linn da Quebrada, Natália, Jessilane…

“Look! I’m in the first three, I’m even going to sleep with a spoon”, joked Linn da Quebrada when she heard her name.

And about Paulo André Camilo, Vinicius gave his verdict:

“I believe that PA is the most heartthrob of the edition”.

The opinion about the beauty of the Olympic athlete is shared by Naiara Azevedo, but, for her, the age factor influences.

“I think PA is a cat, but it’s not my number. He’s 23 years old and I’m 32”, explained the singer.

“A kiss. Nobody’s talking about dating,” replied Linn da Quebrada.

In addition to speculating the result of the Paredão this Tuesday, 01/25, and keeping an eye on possible couples in the house, our brothers also thought a lot about the game. There were people already projecting allies to avoid a new hot seat, there were people already “tired” of being a very player participant. And there was also an analysis on who doesn’t win the BBB 22 “no way”.

Lost something?

That's it for today, folks! Don't forget to vote for who you want to eliminate on the first Paredão!

