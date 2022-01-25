Swimming burns 500 calories per hour and has several benefits; see 12 – 01/24/2022

Everyone knows that regular exercise is essential for a better life. And one of the secrets to making physical activity part of your routine is to find a modality that is pleasurable. Swimming is a great option for this, as training in the water provides a lot of well-being.

Swimming helps manage stress and anxiety. It also helps in the fight against various diseases, such as obesity, asthma and bronchitis.

An important point, especially for those who are overweight, is that the Water sports generate low impact on joints and facilitate movements that would be difficult to perform outside of the aquatic environment.

I readI remember when I started taking swimming lessons. I thought it was a boring activity, where people are just counting the tiles in the pool. Big mistake of mine. I came to love the sport and one of the things it helped me the most was to develop the cognitive issue, because all the time I was learning and connecting something new.

Here are 12 benefits that swimming can bring you:

1 – High concentration It is a modality with many details, movements that need to be done in sync. Concentration during exercise is essential, which ends up raising the level of this ability — which is required in many areas of life.

2 – Improved mood Swimming training stimulates the production of neurotransmitters that generate a feeling of well-being and pleasure. They reduce stress and improve mood. This is something provided by any exercise, but the benefit tends to be boosted by contact with water, which is relaxing.

3 – Pressure control Physical activity helps to relax blood vessels, keeping blood pressure low and reducing the risk of hypertension.

4. Lower risk of having diabetes When we exercise, the muscles use glucose (sugar) as fuel, this reduces blood glucose (sugar level in the bloodstream) and the risk of having type 2 diabetes.

5. Fat reduction In a swimming workout you burn, on average, 500 calories per hour. If physical activity is combined with a good diet, it will provide weight loss.

6. Cartilage protection It is an exercise with no impact on the joints.

7. Strength gain It helps in strengthening the muscles of the arms, trunk, abdomen and legs.

8. Heart shaped Swimming improves cardiovascular fitness and reduces the risk of diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

9. Asthma By increasing lung capacity, activity helps to minimize symptoms and even control the disease.

10. Flexibility Keeps muscles flexible and healthy

11. Longevity Studies show that swimming reduces the risk of premature death by up to 50%, due to the various health benefits mentioned above.

12. More breath and disposition The improvement in physical conditioning will leave you with more stamina and disposition for everyday activities.

Do you want to fall into the water to conquer all this? Look for a place to practice the sport and a physical education professional to guide the practice.