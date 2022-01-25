Tadeu Schmidt defends Linn, and web pyre with ‘stomping’ on Tiago Leifert · TV News

Tadeu Schmidt defended Linn da Quebrada on Sunday night (23) and gave a class after a succession of transphobic speeches by BBB 22 participants. Tiago Leifert.

During the live program, the ex-Fantástico asked the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22 who was single and single, emphasizing the gender of the words. Afterwards, the participants raised their hands to answer Schmidt’s question.

The journalist then asked Linna a question: “You have the pronoun ‘she’ tattooed above your eyebrow. I wanted to know how people should treat you.”

“I got this tattoo because of my mother. Because, at the beginning of my transition, she still made mistakes and treated me with the masculine pronoun. And I tattooed it on her forehead so she wouldn’t miss it. “, explained the singer.

The attitude of Tadeu Schmidt pleased the internet users. On Twitter, several users celebrated the way the matter was approached in the house and compared the current presenter’s conduct with that of the former holder.

“I really loved Tadeu giving Linn the opportunity to speak and defend her pronouns, instead of doing like the ‘sapatênis’ who tried to explain things,” wrote the Weslinn profile.

Tiago adopted a more professorial demeanor, which bothered some people outside the program. In the case of Tadeu, the presenter let the victim of the situation speak for himself.

All the confusion in the house occurred after Laís Caldas sent an anonymous text to Linn asking if the singer was “single”. The episode generated revolt outside the program, although it was not the only one. Slovenia Marques and Rodrigo Mussi have already referred to Lina in the masculine pronoun.

Seeing the matter unfold on the show, Valentina Schmidt, Tadeu’s daughter, shared a video of Linna’s speech and emphasized the feminine. “It’s her!” wrote the teen, who identifies as queer.

See comparative reviews:

Tadeu already gave Tiago from 10 to ZERO. He has his eye on Twitter and didn’t want to give a lecture, he raised the ball for Linn to cut — King of Wakanda (@LeviKaique) January 24, 2022

Only Tadeu having touched on this subject of Linn in such a subtle and at the same time direct way, already put the past management to learn. — Caboquinho Indie (@samuelbryan) January 24, 2022

I really loved Tadeu giving Linn the opportunity to speak and defend her pronouns instead of doing like the sapatênis who tried to explain things — wesLinn 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@miran__ds) January 24, 2022

Tadeu Schmito, promoted a moment for Linn to say about her pronouns on national television Tiago Leifert, “rodolffo did not mean harm to me” — João Herbella🎲🧜🏽‍♀️🐍 (@joaoherbella) January 24, 2022

