Tadeu Schmidt questions fans about the first wall

Presenter Tadeu Schmidt is looking forward to the first elimination of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), which takes place tonight. On social media, the journalist shared a click after waking up, still lying in bed.

With a thoughtful face, Tadeu questioned the wall and confessed that he went to bed late and woke up early, thinking about what will happen on this Tuesday’s program.

“First Tuesday of elimination!!! End of first cycle!!!”, he began.

“I went to bed late, but my eyes widened early, thinking about tonight! What will it be like? Who’s going to leave? What would you say to Luciano, to Naiara or to Natália?”, he captioned the image.

Formation of the wall

Luciano, Natália and Naiara Azevedo are on the first wall of the edition.

Naiara Azevedo was nominated by leader Douglas Silva. After an indication, the countrywoman pulled Luciano in the counterattack. Alongside Jade Picon and Pedro Scooby, Natália was the most voted in the house.

In the tiebreaker, the leader saved Scooby. Thus, Natália, Luciano and Jade competed in the back and forth race and, after Jade’s victory, Natália and Luciano joined Naiara on the first wall.