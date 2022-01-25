‘Talking about transphobia is delicate and Tadeu Schmidt was didactic’

Tadeu Schmidt was highly praised on social media for his stance in defense of Linn da Quebrada on Sunday night (23). The presenter of “BBB 22” used the dynamics of which participants, men and women, are single as a hook to get into the subject of the pronoun by which the actress and singer who integrates the box group should be called. Slovenia has already called Linn by the masculine pronoun at least twice.

for the columnist splash Aline Ramos, the new presenter, knew how to lead in the best possible way a topic that is still difficult to address in society.

Talking about transphobia is very difficult and delicate because people don’t know so much and there are technical issues such as the pronoun that the person wants to use. Tadeu managed to get into the topic in a very smooth and didactic way. He spoke in a calm way that didn’t embarrass Linn, giving her a chance to explain herself.

Aline Ramos recalls that Tiago Leifert, former presenter of “BBB”, “slipped” several times when dealing with controversial topics such as racism, for example.

It’s impossible not to compare Tadeu Schmidt with Tiago Leifert, who took time to touch on delicate themes and didn’t have the best approach. I was also surprised that the program was quick to address transphobia.

