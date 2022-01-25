TCL 20 Pro 5G and 20B are launched in Brazil with quad cameras up to 48MP; check prices

Originally announced in April 2021, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is finally coming to Brazil today alongside the TCL 20B. The devices arrive with a focus on cameras in the mid-range segment and have already impressed on DxOMark, with the TCL 20 Pro 5G beating even the Galaxy S21 Plus in the photography test.

















TCL 20B

Starting with the TCL 20B we have a mid-range phone with a 6.52-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio with a teardrop notch to house the 8MP front camera. On the back we have a dual set of cameras with a 50MP main sensor aided by a 2MP for depth detection.

The processor is an octa-core MTK6762D MediaTek combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expansion up to 512 GB via microSD card. The TCL 20B system is Android 11 and the device still has a fingerprint reader for quick unlocking on the back of the smartphone. The battery is 4000 mAh

74.68 x 164.7 x 7.99 mm

6.52 inches – 1600x720px











6.52 inch IPS LCD screen with drop notch

Platform: MediaTek MTK6762D (Helio A25)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64GB expandable up to 512GB

Front camera: 8 MP

Dual rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 2 MP depth detection sensor

Sensors: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, 4G, A-GPS and fingerprint reader

Battery: 4000mAh

Dimensions: 164.7 x 74.68 x 7.99 mm

Weight: 178 grams

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the most powerful model of the brand arriving in Brazil today. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 32MP front camera hole. The main camera set consists of a 48 MP sensor, a secondary 16 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP sensor for depth reading. The screen still has curved edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.

Inside we find the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor combined with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable to up to 1TB via microSD card. The system is Android 11 and the battery is 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging. Connections also include support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a USB-C connection for charging and data transfer.

6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

6 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 16 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C connection and P2 headphone jack

4,500mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11 under the TCL UI

Dimensions: 164.2 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 190 grams

price and availability