Tensions in Ukraine: NATO sends more planes and ships to Eastern Europe, Biden considers sending troops – International

The countries of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reinforced the defense capacity of the eastern flank of the Europewith the deployment of planes and ships to counterbalance the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukrainethe institution announced this Monday, 24th. At the same time, the United States are considering increasing their military assets in the region.

Alliance countries “are putting forces on alert and sending additional ships and fighter planes for NATO deployments in the eastern europeenhancing deterrence and defense,” the Atlantic Alliance said in a statement. “NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance,” said its secretary-general, Jens Stoltenbergin the note.

The organization highlighted that Spain “is sending ships to join NATO naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets to the Bulgaria“, among other initiatives. “The Denmark will send a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deploy four F-16 fighter jets for the Lithuania in support of NATO’s aerial surveillance mission in the region,” the military alliance added.

In the same way, completes the released note, the France “expressed its willingness to send troops to the Romania under the command of NATO.” Meanwhile, the Netherlands will send “two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria, starting in April, to support NATO air surveillance activities in the region and place a ship and ground units on standby for the NATO Response Force.”

The organization’s main ally, the United States, “has also made it clear that it plans to increase its military presence in the eastern part of the alliance,” Stoltenberg said.

Biden considers options

The president Joe Biden began considering options to increase US military assets in the region, senior administration officials said, after meeting top national security advisers at their Camp David retreat on Saturday.

The US newspaper The New York Times said Biden was considering sending 1,000 to 5,000 troops to eastern European countries, with the possibility of increasing the number if tensions escalate further. A senior administration official declined to confirm the figures on Sunday but said “we are developing plans and consulting with allies to determine options for the future”.

In the last Sunday, the US government ordered the families of its diplomats in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, leave the country. The UK has also started to withdraw staff from its embassy in Kiev, halving staff, according to public broadcaster BBC.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it considered the decision to send the diplomats’ families home “premature and a manifestation of excessive caution”.

“Indeed, there have been no fundamental changes in the security situation recently: the threat of new waves of Russian aggression has remained constant since 2014, and the buildup of Russian troops near the state border began in April last year,” he said.

Britain said over the weekend that it had information that the Russian government was considering a former Ukrainian lawmaker as a potential candidate to head a pro-Russian puppet leadership in Kiev. Russia’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the British claim as “disinformation”, accusing NATO of heightening tensions over Ukraine.

Moscow reacts

The Kremlin reacted to the announcement and accused NATO and the United States, also on Monday, of exacerbating tensions by deciding to send ships and fighter planes to Eastern Europe. “Tensions have been exacerbated by the announcements and very concrete actions by the US and NATO,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman considered the risk of a Kiev offensive against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine too high. “Ukrainian authorities concentrate a considerable number of forces and assets on the border” of territories he described as republics and warned that this situation suggests the preparation of offensive actions.

“All this leads to a situation where tensions increase,” Peskov insisted, adding that the existence of an “aggressive climate” in Europe is a reality.

In this crisis, which continues to escalate, Western countries accuse Russia of sending tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers to the border with Ukraine to prepare for an attack.

Russia denies any war intentions, but conditions the de-escalation of the signing of treaties that guarantee the non-expansion of NATO, in particular to Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of the Atlantic Alliance from Eastern Europe. Westerners find such demands unacceptable.

The United States and the European Union have threatened Moscow with “massive consequences” if it invades Ukraine, although reaching a consensus on tough measures among the 27-member European bloc is a complex task.

Russia is awaiting a written response to its demands this week, after talks last Friday – this month’s fourth round – produced no breakthrough./ AFP and REUTERS