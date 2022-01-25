The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2022 (and 22 Honorable Mentions)

January is traditionally the weakest month for video game releases, but the year always starts to heat up right after that! And it looks like 2022 looks especially promising for gamers, as in the coming months we’ll have everything from long-awaited sequels to the debut of new franchises full of hype.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of 10 unmissable titles that will soon arrive on our consoles, computer or cell phones, in addition to 22 other equally incredible honorable mentions. And it’s good to prepare, because there’s a lot, but a lot of good game coming around! So let’s meet some of them:

Horizon Forbidden West – PS4, PS5 (February 18)

Next month we will have a lot of good stuff! Owners of a PlayStation 5 or PS4 will be able to enjoy the long-awaited sequel to Aloy’s adventures, which will once again have to face giant robotic dinosaurs in a breathtaking open world. From what we’ve seen in the trailers so far, the promise is for even more free and organic movement, with more combat possibilities and biomes that take full advantage of the machines’ hardware power.

Elden Ring – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (February 25)

And since we’re talking about open worlds, developer From Software is also going to take a little risk in its established formula that has won over so many fans in the Souls series and derivatives, such as bloodborne and Sekiro. The result of a creative partnership between director Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George RR Martin, Elden Ring will bring the same combat and challenging bosses as always, but now in a gigantic open world. It has so much potential and we can’t wait to play it!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (March 18)

There are many reasons to be interested in this very different chapter of the franchise. Final Fantasy. And we’re not just talking about the amazing memes that each new trailer presents us with, but also the possibility of exploring the first game in the series with a new guise focused much more on explosive action. After all, you couldn’t kill Chaos without spilling gallons and gallons of blood along the way, would you? So go sharpening your sword and turning up the sound of Limp Bizkit because it’s time to say “Bullshit!” along with Jack.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch (March 25)

One of the cutest and most adored mascots in video games, the super-round Kirby is ready to go off on a new adventure that has garnered a lot of attention since its reveal in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. Trading the classic side-scrolling 2D perspective for a world Vibrant 3D middle in line Super Mario Odyssey, you can already see that the hero will continue to use his powers in very creative ways!

starfield – PC, Xbox Series X/S (November 11)

Perhaps Microsoft’s most anticipated release in years, starfield is a passion project by Todd Howard and the team at Bethesda, and it’s best not to doubt them, as they’ve already proven themselves capable of setting new paradigms of RPG excellence! If you still needed some reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or buy an Xbox console, it seems likely that this game will solve the problem once and for all.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia (2022)

From now on we are going to see some games that are planned for 2022, but that still don’t have an exact release date set. Starting with one of E3 2021’s few good surprises, this attempt by Massive Entertainment to transform avatar in an action-adventure game worthy of the grandeur of the fictional universe conceived by director James Cameron. It promises to be technically impressive, and at the very least it should pique people’s curiosity for the next films in the series.

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo Switch (2022)

Splatoon it’s so good that it managed to win over a legion of fans already on the Wii U, one of the worst selling consoles in Nintendo’s history. Its sequel on Switch helped the universe gain a few million more fans, and today the franchise already enjoys the same prestige as the other main Big N series. new to the franchise, especially considering that it has always had great potential for esports, and as it has already won Best Shooter and Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S (2022)

Granted, we haven’t seen enough Suicide Squad gameplay yet to fully jump into the hype, but this is a rare case where the developer’s renown alone is enough to get us excited. After all, Rocksteady has reinvented action games with its trilogy Batman Arkham, creating a combat model that to this day is replicated by competitors. With a cast of even crazier characters in action, the sky’s the limit to what they can achieve around here!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Nintendo Switch (2022)

And if the subject is a brand, there’s no way to put much more moral than being the sequel to one of the most awarded games in history, considered by many in countless lists as the best game of all time. Even five years after its launch, the first Breath of the Wild It still fuels debate and new discoveries on the part of gamers, so we can only imagine what Nintendo is planning for its direct sequel.

God of War Ragnarok – PS4, PS5 (2022)

Another Game of the Year winning title at The Game Awards, God of War also captured the hearts and minds of many gamers in its soft reboot for PlayStation 4, recently also available on PC. The same way that Zelda, in 2022 we will also have a direct sequel, but here we will see what happens to Kratos and his son Atreus after the events of the previous title. Whatever the future holds, there will certainly be no shortage of gods and mythological creatures to dismember along the way!

It’s worth remembering that these 10 featured games — as well as the honorable mentions that we’re going to show you next — aren’t in any order of quality or level of expectation, okay? It’s quite possible that your favorite game appears in the list below, so let’s check out another 22 great titles that we’ll all be able to play soon, arranged in alphabetical order:

Another 22 honorable mentions

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Nintendo Switch (April 8)

A Plague Tale: Requiem – PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S (2022)

Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Switch (2022)

Immortal Diablo – Android and iOS (1st semester 2022)

Digimon Survive – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One (2022)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (4 February)

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis – Android, iOS (2022)

forspoken – PC, PS5 (May 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo – PC, PS5 (2022)

Gotham Knights – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (2022)

Gran Turismo 7 – PS4, PS5 (March 4th)

Hogwarts Legacy – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (2022)

LEGO Star Wars the Skywalker Saga – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (April 5, 2022)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Switch (2022)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (second half 2022)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Switch (January 28)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (2022)

redfall – PC, Xbox Series X/S (Winter 2022)

Saints Row – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (August 23)

Sonic Frontiers – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Last Quarter 2022)

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl – PC, Xbox Series X/S (December 8)

The King of Fighters XV – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (February 17)

And that was our selection of the top games for you to keep an eye on in 2022! Do you think we missed any of them? What would your most anticipated list look like? Tell us in the comments below!