‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will give Flávia a ‘cake’ because of Rose | come around

Flávia discovers the sabotage, but is prevented by Marcelo from warning Paula

But besides not being able to reveal the frame to Paula, Flavia also ended up taking the blame for the coup.

Devastated at having been unfairly accused, the dancer will call Guilherme for a date at the karaoke.

2 of 3 Guilherme (Mateus Solano) meets Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Guilherme (Mateus Solano) meets Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

The doctor, who will also be sad for having fought with Rose (Bárbara Collen), will take advantage of the meeting to vent about his marriage.

“We really can’t have everything we want. I found out that Rose doesn’t love me. She loves someone else”, Guilherme will say.

Tried to improve the mood of the crush, Flávia will go on stage and sing a song for the doctor. How romantic! 😍

3 of 3 Flavia (Valentina Herszage) will sing for Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Flavia (Valentina Herszage) will sing for Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Review Guilherme admiring Flávia on stage:

Guilherme arrives at the karaoke and sees Flávia singing

But the romance atmosphere between the two will end when Guilherme receives a message from Rose and leave Flavia. What a blunder! 😯

👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!