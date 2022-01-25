The protagonist will die in the first phase of Beyond the Illusion

February 7th premiere Beyond the Illusion, the next novel of the six of the Globe. the plot of Alessandra Poggi will be marked by the tragic death of the protagonist in the first phase.

Elisa, lived by Larissa Manoela, will die on account of a plot by his own father. Matthias (Antonio Calloni) will plan a crime against his daughter’s boyfriend, but she will be the victim.

According to the plot synopsis, Elisa will meet and fall in love with David (Rafael Vitti) on his birthday. They soon surrender to passion, but Matias is against dating.

The judge does not accept that the girl gets involved with a poor boy. Orphaned, Davi survives by performing magic on the streets, a skill he learned from his grandfather.

Hating the relationship, Matias sets an ambush for the magician. However, Elisa ends up dying in the place of her great love, much to her family’s sadness.

It turns out that David ends up being blamed for the tragedy. Unable to prove his innocence, he ends up in jail and stays there for ten long years.

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) from Beyond Illusion (Credit: Globo/ João Cotta)

Larissa Manoela reappears in the second phase

David’s arrest closes the first phase of Beyond Illusion. Time passes and, ten years later, he leaves the jail ready to start over.

The young man moves to the countryside of Rio de Janeiro and has a big surprise. He finds a girl identical to Elisa. Its about isadora, the sister of his great love.

Lived in the first phase by Sofia Budke, Isadora will be played by Larissa Manoela later. Such a similarity between the two will enchant the magician, who will be willing to conquer her.

Thus, Larissa lives two characters in Beyond the Illusion. And as was to be expected, Isadora’s parents will also abhor the youngest’s relationship with David.