The Sad End of Eric Clapton

And Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccination crusade continues in full swing. In an interview with “The Real Music Observer”, on YouTube, the guitarist said that people who were vaccinated against covid-19 were the target of “mass hypnosis”. “As soon as I started looking for the signs [de hipnose], I started to see them everywhere,” he said.

He cited the theory of “mass formation psychosis” (individuals would be easily manipulated these days, no longer fully responsible for their actions), promoted by Mattias Desmet, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Gent (Belgium), and already refuted by several scientists and academics.

Prior to this interview, Clapton, 76, even recorded a song criticizing the lockdown and said he would refuse to play at venues that require proof of immunization.