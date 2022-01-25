Therapeutic service will now be in health posts in São Bento do Sul

The Therapeutic Care Center (CAT), which used to work in the INSS building, will cease to exist as of this year. However, the Health Department explains that the service will continue normally, being decentralized and taken to health units in the neighborhoods.

The situation is explained by the Secretary of Health, Carmen Binotto, together with the psychologist Clariane Kerscher, responsible for the department’s psychology service, and the nurse Beatriz Araujo, director of primary care. They detail that since 2017 the public policies of the Unified Health System advocate the decentralization of the service, bringing professionals closer to the community.

With the change, people will no longer need to go to the Center to be served. “The units will function as hubs, and each one will cover an extension of the municipality. The professionals will stay at the centers and will serve that region”, details Clariane. The centers will work in Serra Alta, Cruzeiro, Centenário and 1° de Maio, in addition to the Center for Medical Specialties.

Everything normal

Carmen guarantees that the change will not affect the quality or mode of service. “The customer service will never end, it will just be decentralization and integration. Nothing will change, the service, the priorities, everything is normal”, he reinforces.

