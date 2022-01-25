There are already those who play Pokmon Legends Arceus on Twitch • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo continues to have leak issues in the Pokémon series.

After leaks in previous releases like Pokémon Sword & Shield and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the same thing is repeating itself with Pokémon Legends Arceus.

The game won’t officially launch until January 28 for Nintendo Switch, but many of the game’s details – from the story, mechanics, and full Pokédex list – can already be found on Twitter and Reddit.

Eurogamer.pt will not publish these details, but anyone who wants to find them will have no great difficulty. Also, there are several people streaming the game live on Twitch.

At the time of writing, Pokémon Legends Arceus has 10,200 viewers on Twitch. It’s unclear how these people obtained the game – whether by pre-shipping from some store, or by other questionable methods.

One thing is for sure, when the game finally reaches players’ hands, there won’t be many surprises to reveal.



