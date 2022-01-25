Theresa Amayo (1933-2022)







Photo: Facebook/Theresa Amayo / Modern Popcorn

Actress Theresa Amayo died in the early hours of this Monday (24/1), at the age of 88, due to kidney cancer. She was at home and had been battling the disease for the past year.

Born in Belém, Theresa started her career as an actress in the 1950s, when she launched herself in the theater and began to project herself in the cinema in several films, first in melodramas such as “Meu Dia Chegará” (1951), “Santa de Um Crazy” (1953), “Perdidos de Amor” (1953) and “O Diamante” (1955), and later in chanchadas such as “Fuzileiro do Amor” (1957), “Na Corda Bamba” (1958), “O Camelô da Rua Larga” (1958), “O Barbeiro Que Se Vira” (1958) and “Eu Sou o Tal” (1959).

Her success in cinema took her to television, where she became one of TV Globo’s first contractors, acting in the network’s inaugural soap operas, such as “O Rei dos Ciganos” (1966), “A Rainha Louca” (1967), “Sangue e Areia” (1968) and “The Last Waltz” (1969), when he used to be a romantic partner with Claudio Marzo.

She also participated in “Pecado Capital” (1975) and modern productions such as “Lady of Destiny” (2004) and “Flor do Caribe” (2013).

In December 2004, his family was rocked by tragedy when his daughter, son-in-law and grandson became victims of the tsunami in Thailand that left more than 220,000 dead.

In recent years, he had returned to cinema, participating in several comedies, among them “SOS: Mulheres ao Mar” (2014), “Sorria, Você Está Being Filmado” (2014), “Doidas e Santas” (2016) and “Sai Down: The Movie” (2019).