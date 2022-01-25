Theresa Amayo died of kidney cancer; learn how to prevent the disease – 01/25/2022

Theresa Amayo, one of the first actresses of Brazilian teledramaturgy, died yesterday, aged 88, at her home in Rio de Janeiro. The information was shared on the artist’s social media.

She had been battling kidney cancer since last year, according to the newspaper O Globo. The disease, although silent, in early stages, can give warning signs during its evolution.

This type of cancer is not the most common and has an estimated incidence between 7 to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, mainly in people over 60 years of age. According to projections by Inca (National Cancer Institute), Brazil registers more than 6 thousand cases per year.

According to Gustavo Cardoso Guimarães, oncological surgeon, director of the IUCR (Institute of Urology, Oncology and Robotic Surgery) and coordinator of the surgical oncology departments of BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, the three most common symptoms of the disease are: blood in the urine, pain and palpable mass in the abdomen.

Other signs may also appear such as lower back pain on one side, a mass (lump) in the side or lower back, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, fever and anemia.

As the symptoms are similar to other diseases, it is important that the person see a doctor. A simple ultrasound exam is able to detect the problem.

“Preventive exams, such as an ultrasound, are the main weapon to make an early diagnosis”, says Guimarães. “It is a relatively cheap test, simple to perform, and non-invasive”, he explains. If a renal nodule is found, a computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging is able to close the diagnosis.

The treatment of kidney cancer, for early cases, is usually the removal of the organ by surgery. If the cancer has spread beyond the kidney, additional treatments may be recommended, including radiation therapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy.

Kidney cancer can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle

The main risk factors associated with the emergence of kidney cancer are potentially modifiable diseases and habits, common in the western population, such as obesity, diabetes, smoking, high body mass index (BMI) and chronic use of medications to control hypertension. .

Therefore, in most cases, they are potentially modifiable factors through healthy living habits. Among them, the adoption of a balanced diet, rich in vegetables and without excesses of red meat and animal fats, as well as smoking cessation, weight control and the inclusion of physical activity in the daily routine as a measure to reduce obesity rates.

By encouraging the practice of physical activity, the coalition aims, in addition to reducing the risk of the onset of the disease, to help improve the quality of life of patients. Practicing moderate physical activities can improve the chances of successful treatment by up to 15%, in addition to reducing symptoms of fatigue, anxiety and depression.

*With information from a report published on 06/17/2021.