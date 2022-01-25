Theresa Amayo, one of the pioneers of Brazilian television, dies at 88

Actress Theresa Amayo died in the early hours of Monday, 24, at the age of 88, due to kidney cancer. She was at home and had been battling the disease for the past year. The information was confirmed on the actress’s social networks.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of our dear friend, actress Theresa Amayo, at the age of 88, which occurred this morning around 4:30 am at her residence in Laranjeiras, after losing a battle against cancer,” he said. the actress’ team.

Theresa was born in Belém, Pará, and started working as an artist in Rio, in 1950, with stints in film and television. participated in the diamond, film by Anselmo Duarte, in 1955, and Love Marine, from Mazzaropi, in 1957.

In television, the actress was one of the first actresses hired by TV Tupi, starring in the Universal Theater and not Troll Theater, from TV Tupi do Rio.

On TV Globo, he was featured in The King of Gypsies (1966), the mad queen (1967), blood and sand (1968), Footsteps of the Winds (1968), The Last Waltz and Capital sin (1975).

According to a column by Lauro Jardim, in the newspaper The globe, the actress even recorded scenes for the current 9 am soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, last year, but complications from cancer prevented her from continuing in the cast.

In her personal life, she also went through a family tragedy, as she lost her daughter Lys Amayo, son-in-law Antônio D’avila and grandson Gianluca, who were victims of the tsunami in Thailand in 2004, which left more than 220,000 dead.

Information about the wake and burial was not released.