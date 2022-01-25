This is how Meta will make money from Metaverse By CryptoNews

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on This is how Meta will make money from Metaverse By CryptoNews 3 Views


© Reuters This is how Meta will make money with Metaverse

Facebook’s parent company Meta (NASDAQ:) (SA:) recently received a series of new US patents that reveal new details about its plans to develop technologies for the metaverse.

Pupil movements, body poses and nose twitching are among the human expressions the company plans to develop as it develops its own metaverse, or virtual world with human-like avatars, the Financial Times reported.

The report was based on what the paper called “an analysis of dozens of patents” recently granted to Meta. According to the analysis, Meta has patented several technologies that can use a person’s biometric data to power digital avatars in a virtual world and ensure the avatars are realistically animated.

The patents include eye and face tracking technology through wearable sensors.

In addition, the patents also reveal some information about how Meta plans to monetize its new Metaverse impetus, the report said, noting that this includes “hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content.” He added that there are also proposals for a virtual store where users can buy digital goods that can be sponsored by real-world brands.

The article emphasized that the patents do not necessarily mean that Meta will build these technologies, although they do offer an indication of what the company’s plans are.

In a commentary, Noelle Martin, who has researched Meta’s new plans for the University of Western Australia, told the paper that “the aim is to create 3D replicas of people, places and things, so hyper-realistic and tactile that they are indistinguishable from what they are. it’s real.”

Martin added that the company will “intermediate any range of services […] in fact, they are carrying out a global human cloning program.”

By CryptoNews

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media does not bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2022 (and 22 Honorable Mentions)

January is traditionally the weakest month for video game releases, but the year always starts …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved