Thousands protest against ‘vaccination pass’ in France

Thousands of people demonstrated across France on Saturday against the entry into force of the vaccination pass, as of Monday.

Paris and other French cities filled with protesters against the vaccination pass last Saturday. One day before this health control comes into force, protesters demand “freedom” and denounce the “apartheid” imposed by the government between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

In total, around 38,000 people, including 5,200 in Paris (split across four separate demonstrations) took part in the demonstrations, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

One of the participants shouted “Resistance! Resistance!” or “Freedom! Freedom”, quotes AFP.

Among the protesters, Sophie, a 44-year-old lawyer, and Franck, a 56-year-old computer consultant, told the news agency that, despite being vaccinated, they did not vaccinate their young daughter, because they are opposed to vaccinating children and adolescents. For Franck, “the discourse of the authorities is incoherent and varies over time, depending on contingencies”, and “we no longer know what is true and what is false”. Sophie, for her part, regrets that “at the moment when the virus is the least virulent, the vaccination pass is being put into practice, when we could be playing with the natural collective immunity”.

There were other gatherings across the country. For example, 700 people took to the streets in Aix-en-Provence, 950 in Montpellier and Toulon, 1,200 in Marseille and 1,000 in Lyon, according to police figures.

In Bordeaux, according to the police, there were 450 people, including Anaëlle, a nurse on maternity leave, for whom “compulsory vaccination is a disgrace” and who denounced “experimental projects”, quotes AFP.

The vaccination pass will be implemented on Monday in France, and in practice it will make vaccination mandatory for all people over 16 who want to attend public spaces.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, assured that this pass will be in force in the country “as long as necessary”, but “no longer than that”, implying that this rule will also be eliminated if the pandemic situation improves.

