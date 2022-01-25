Three years after tragedy, mental illness worries Brumadinho (MG) – 01/25/2022 – Daily life

Three years after the collapse of the Córrego do Feijão mine dam, owned by mining company Vale, the population of Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais, is still dealing with the psychological disorders left by the tragedy.

According to a survey by the city hall, the consumption of anxiolytic and antidepressant drugs has grown in the city since the tragedy. In 2021, the use of this type of medicine was 31.4% higher than in 2018, the year before the dam collapsed.

For some drugs, such as sertraline, used to treat depression, the distribution increased by 103% in 2021 compared to 2018.

Another element of attention is the cases of attempted suicide and self-mutilation. In 2018, 27 cases were recorded in the city. In the following years, there was an increase in this type of occurrence, with 50 cases being recorded in 2019, 47 cases in 2020 and 146 cases in 2021.

According to Eduardo Callegari, health secretary for Brumadinho, cases of domestic and family violence have also increased in recent years. In addition, the consumption of alcohol and drugs is another point of attention for the city administration.

“The impact of the tragedy is much broader and more lasting than people realize,” says Callegari.

According to psychologist Aline Dutra de Lima, because it is something unexpected for the population, this type of tragedy can make people dealing with psychological problems have moments of intensified crisis.

Aline coordinated the team of psychologists from the NGO NaAção in Brumadinho after the dam collapse. In her performance, she also noticed the increase in suicide attempts and the medicalization rate of the population of Brumadinho.

According to her, after a while, people start to return to their normal lives, but this process can be slow due to the grieving involved.

The NGO developed actions such as providing therapy and therapeutic groups, workshops and professional courses for the population. According to the psychologist, one factor that helps to overcome this type of situation is the union of the community in a feeling of recovery.

In addition, another important element, and often neglected by public authorities and people, is the prevention of mental health.

“There is a lack of incentive for prevention. Unfortunately, it does not have a large scale. There is still a very big prejudice in relation to mental health and the search for help from psychologists and psychiatrists”, says Aline.

Since the dam collapse in January 2019, the city hall has also expanded psychological and psychiatric care in the city. Services are available at all family health units, as well as psychosocial care centers.

We increased the number of professionals in the network, to be able to meet the demand of the municipality. We do not have a forecast of when we will be able to control this situation in the municipality because people still feel it to this day. And not just people who lost family members, in a way, it reached the city as a whole”, says the health secretary.

The survey on the use of controlled drugs is used as a way of monitoring the situation. According to the city, there is no intention to reduce these services. According to the secretary, despite the increase in demand, the city has managed to maintain the supply of medications with its own resources.

According to him, an example for mental health care actions is the city of Mariana, which more than six years after the dam rupture still demands care with the psychological assistance of the population.