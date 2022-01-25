Today’s Chinese Horoscope Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Find out what the Today’s Chinese Horoscopereserve for you this Tuesday, January 25, 2022. THE ScenarioMT offers the forecast for the 12 signs of the Chinese horoscopeSee below.

THE eastern zodiacalso known as Chinese horoscopeis one of the most consulted in the world, where, unlike traditional zodiac signs, they are classified with animals, which make up Chinese astrology with 12 different species.



Chinese horoscope: know the colors that will bring you luck in 2022

In addition to the Chinese zodiac signs being represented by animals, they are not divided between the months of each year. For Orientals, each year is ruled by one of the signs, while at the same time it is influenced by an element, which can be wood, earth, water, fire and metal.

Check yours below:

Check below your Chinese horoscope for today, January 25

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Rat (Years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960)

Unrelated to the harmful, this is not a defect. If one remains aware of the difficulty, he will be free from defects. It is a matter of joining with others to complement and stimulate each other. For this, there needs to be a center around which others can gather. The shock comes and causes perplexity. If one acts as a result of the shock, he is free from misfortune. The war came to an end. The triumph was won. The king distributes fiefs and possessions among his loyalists.



Ox (Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961)

He who is late is misfortune. He meets a partner, he already plays the drums, he stops doing it, he cries, he sings. It is very good to hesitate until the time comes, but no more. Pride. One knows how to move forward impulsively, but not how to withdraw.

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Tiger (Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962)

Carrying a girl or boy brings fortune. Perseverance will seek success. Going leads to impediments, coming leads to a great adventure. Rushing into danger would no doubt be useless, as the beings entrusted to their care could not cope alone. Dense clouds but no rain in our region. Undertaking something brings misfortune. The superb dragon will have to repent.

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Rabbit (Years: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963)

A crane that screams the shadow. His girl responds. I have a good drink and I want to share it with you. Thus the nobleman, in all the business he does, duly reflects on his beginnings. If danger is always kept in mind, a great offense will not be committed. Your experience and freedom will give you the confidence to create something great.

Dragon (Years: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964)

When two lakes are connected, it will not be easy for them to end, because one enriches the other. If you are sincere, but not to the end, there will be confusion, already finding yourself. Thoughtful serenity is not calm. After getting rid of defects, we find joy. A hundred thousand ways to lose your treasures and have to climb the nine hills. After seven days, you will get it back.

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Snake (Years: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965)

Small leaves, big ones come. Good luck! In this way, Heaven and Earth unite and all beings are related. It must be proclaimed according to the truth. It is not conducive to taking up arms. It is appropriate to do something. Passion and reason cannot coexist. When the lake’s water rises to the sky, it raises fears that it will trigger torrential rain. A prosperous person sees the need for those below and would be happy to help.

Horse (Years: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966)

When spirits heat up in the clan, regret arises, because of excess. The wall collapses back into the moat. Now don’t use armies. A sheep attacks a fence. He cannot go back, he cannot go forward. Nothing is favorable. There is no water in the lake: the image of exhaustion. Thus, the noble pawns his life to follow his will.

Goat (Years: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967)

Without finding it, pass this way. The flying bird leaves him. That means misery and harm. The more you limit yourself to your own positive achievements, the less envious can affect you. There is no water in the lake: the image of exhaustion. Accept fate and stay true to yourself. When the time to act comes, we have to get to work.

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Monkey (Years: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968)

Regret disappears. He makes his way. If you go to him, how can this be a mistake? Whether the change is successful will depend on the circumstances. Again, the time has not come to act. But the necessary patience must not imply an inert wait, a way of living a day. Repentance. Don’t take profit or loss seriously



Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Rooster (Years: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969)

Grace or simplicity? A white horse arrives as if in flight. He is not a kidnapper, he intends to court in due course. Return loss. Misfortune from without and from within. If you thus march with armies, you will finally suffer a great defeat. Must be braked with bronze gauge. If anyone lets him run his course, he will not suffer misfortune. It is appropriate to do something. Offering great sacrifices will bring fortune.

Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Dog (Years: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970)

The rain comes, the calm is coming. This is due to the permanent action of character. To give rise to a time of fulfillment, clarity must be accompanied by an energetic movement. Pervasive and insistent lubrication must not be carried too far, for it would retard the faculty. You can change cities, but you cannot change wells. They come and go and get it from the well.



Today’s Chinese Horoscope for Pig (Years: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971)

Isolated in solitude because of antagonism. Work on what was spoiled is highly successful. It is favorable to cross the great waters. Cheerful humor is contagious, so it’s successful. To give rise to a time of fulfillment, clarity must be accompanied by an energetic movement.

