Tonga eruption more than 500 times that of the Hiroshima bomb, NASA says

THE strength of volcanic eruption in the archipelago of tonga islands, on January 15, exceeded by at least 500 times the power of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima (Japan), informed scientists from the NASA, the American space agency. According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai released a column of smoke that reached a height of 40 km after its eruption. The phenomenon was heard even in Alaska, more than 9,000 km away, and caused a tsunami.

NASA claimed that this eruption was several hundred times more powerful than the American atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, estimated at 15 kt (one kiloton equals one thousand tons) of TNT. “We calculated that the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to between 5 mt and 30 mt (one megaton is equal to one thousand kt),” NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a Sunday night post.

The agency said the eruption “annihilated” the volcanic island, located 65 km north of the capital of tonga, Nuku’alofa.

The phenomenon in Tonga was something never ‘never lived’ until now

The natural catastrophe covered the island kingdom – with a population of around 100,000 people – with a layer of toxic ash, contaminating drinking water, flattening agricultural crops and completely destroying at least two cities.

At least three people died in tonga, and two bathers drowned in Peru, whose coast was affected by waves of an exceptional height caused by the eruption.

At Peruvian authorities announced a 90-day “environmental emergency” in the coastal area, hit by a spill of 6,000 barrels of oil a week ago. The liquid continues to spread and contaminate the region, to the dismay of its inhabitants.

In tonga, the magnitude of the damage is still uncertain, among other reasons because communications remain interrupted.

Its impact “far surpassed anything else the people here have experienced,” journalist Mary Lyn Fonua, a resident of Nuku’alofa. “The shock wave of the eruption shook our brains,” he said, adding that the very thin layer of ash that covers everything makes life difficult for the inhabitants.

“It infiltrates everywhere, (…) it irritates the eyes, causes sores in the corner of the mouth. Everyone has black nails. We look filthy”, he added.

The Japanese, New Zealand and Australian Defense Forces are providing emergency relief, which includes clean water, while maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols to preserve the archipelago from the pandemic. / AFP and REUTERS