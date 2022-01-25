Tonga volcano eruption was more powerful than an atomic bomb, says NASA

Abhishek Pratap

Damage to the coast of Tonga

Credit, Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga

photo caption,

Images from the coast of Tonga show damage to structures and trees after the tsunami

The volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered a tsunami was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II, says NASA, the US space agency.

The eruption “obliterated” a volcanic island north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, NASA said. The Tonga government says more than four-fifths of the population was affected by the tsunami and ash. Authorities confirmed the death of three people by the tsunami last week.

Before the eruption, the volcanic island Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai was formed by two separate islands, joined by new land formed in 2015. NASA says the eruption was so powerful that all the new land disappeared, along with “large chunks ” of the two oldest islands.

The widespread emission of volcanic ash, gases and particles from the eruption has become a major challenge for Tongan authorities. Immediately after the eruption and tsunami, there were fears that water sources had been polluted by the thick layer of ash, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea.

