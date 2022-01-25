Topic #629: Gaming’s turn to big business | The subject

The recent move made by Microsoft draws attention first for the figure: almost US$ 69 billion (approximately R$ 380 billion) to acquire Activision Blizzard. She is responsible for consolidated franchises in the world of interactive games (such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush and WarCraft), but the importance of getting it right goes much further: it shows how central, for technology companies, it has become a market that has moved almost US$ 200 billion in 2021. With almost 3 billion users (more than a third of the planet’s population), games already surpass in value traditional branches of the entertainment industry, such as cinema. In this episode, Vicente Martin Mastrocola, professor of Information Systems at ESPM, details the implications of this purchase, which will take Microsoft to third place in the sector ranking, behind only Chinese Tencent and Japanese Sony. “Microsoft, which owns Windows and Xbox, is going to invest heavily in integrating these games into its platform,” he says. “The goal is to connect multiple screens, such as computers, consoles, tablets and smartphones, in a single ecosystem.” In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he also discusses the role of games in the industry’s bet on the metaverse (integration of virtual and physical universes through immersive technology).