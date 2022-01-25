Tornado is recorded in the middle of a blizzard in Greece

A very rare and very curious situation occurred on the coast of Greece amid the historic snowstorm that hits the Mediterranean country and also Turkey with snowfall in the middle of the Greek islands, where the phenomenon is very rare. The temperature gradient between the cooler air and the warmer waters on the coast generated waterspouts on the Greek coast.

Συνολικά 7 υδροσίφωνες έχουμε καταγράψει μέχρι στιγμής τη Δευτέρα 01/24/2020 Φωτογραφία του Λευτέρη Δαφνή από Κύμη Ευβοίας. pic.twitter.com/MRlFpEvHRO — meteo.gr – Ο καιρός (@meteogr) January 24, 2022

Η κίνηση του υδροσίφωνα στις Στενιές Άνδρου όπως καταγράφηκε από κάμεαρα!#κακοκαιρια #ελπις pic.twitter.com/eRt2KDwGD7 — meteo.gr – Ο καιρός (@meteogr) January 24, 2022

One of these waterspouts (tornado over water) advanced into the terrain that was covered with snow on the island of Andros, about one hundred kilometers from Athens, becoming virtually a snow tornado (snownado). The images were published by the Meteorology account dedicated to weather and climate in the country, Meteo Greece.

Snow swirls or snow tornadoes (“snownado”) are very rare phenomena. This type of occurrence is unusual because it requires very specific weather conditions to form. Because snownados are so rare, very little is known about them. However, they are closely related to a rotating column of air that forms over water, as they form over frozen lakes or snow-covered areas.

These snow devils are even in the World Meteorological Organization’s International Cloud Atlas. For snow swirls to occur, the necessary conditions include a mass of cooler air passing over a relatively warmer surface heated by sunlight and low-level wind shear (change in wind speed or direction with height) or meeting of air currents to get the ascending air to rotate.

A warmer surface causes snow or ice to form a mist or vapour, and if there is a column of colder, low-pressure air above that mist, it will begin to rise and wind or currents will cause it to spin and begins to pick up loose snow forming a recognizable funnel shape. The combination of these conditions is what makes snow swirls so rare and less intense than a tornado, which is an extremely dangerous phenomenon.

In the case of snow tornadoes, they are weak and small. Episodes up to ten meters wide, 15 meters high and capable of lifting objects have been reported. During the historic cold wave that hit the US state of Texas in the last winter of the Northern Hemisphere, a snow tornado was even recorded and was highlighted in the US press due to the rarity of the event and the place where it occurred, a areas that are often very hot in the summer and often hit by hurricanes in the tropical cyclone season.

Historic blizzard in the Mediterranean

A spectacular snowfall has covered ancient world postcards in Greece and Turkey in the last few hours. Snow covered much of Greece today, including the southern island of Crete. A cold snap dropped temperatures to -14ºC, caused power cuts and blockages on several roads. It snowed heavily for the first time this winter in the center of the capital Athens, forcing the Greek parliament and schools to close.

On Monday afternoon, hundreds of drivers remained trapped in their vehicles for several hours in Athens after the heavy snowstorm, according to images released by the media. “The situation is very difficult in Attica – Athens region. The biggest drawback is the Attiki Odos ring road, which connects the capital to the West, said Christos Stylianides, Minister of Civil Protection and Climate Change.

In a televised speech with the mayor of Attica, Giorgos Patoulis, police officials and meteorologists, the minister “apologised” to the city’s inhabitants for the huge traffic jams and classified the climate situation as “unseen”. On the other hand, air and sea transport were not affected, but the movement of subway trains to the capital’s airport was interrupted.

“It’s an extreme situation,” Christos Zerefos, a professor of atmospheric physics, told state television channel ERT. Costas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens National Observatory, told ANT1 that Athens had not seen anything like it since 1968.

There were also heavy snowfalls on the island of Euboea, which was ravaged by fires last summer. All municipalities intensified efforts to keep main roads passable while power outages were reported in many cities. Heavy snowfall is expected to continue on Tuesday, also with sub-zero temperatures, Civil Protection said.

Istanbul Airport right now. It is literally like Alaska pic.twitter.com/4vh6182uzf — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) January 24, 2022

In Turkey, Istanbul airport, one of Europe’s main terminals, closed on Monday due to unusual snowfall in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that forced the closure of vaccination centers in Athens and caused power outages and damage.

This is the first closure of the new terminal, with a modern glass and steel building that replaced the former Ataturk airport as Turkish Airlines’ hub since 2019.

The snowfall created a picture-postcard landscape in front of the mosques and main monuments of the city that are sought after by tourists, but the snow was a headache for the 16 million inhabitants of Turkey’s largest city, which was almost paralyzed.