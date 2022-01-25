Towards the end, heat wave brings 13th straight day above 40ºC

Rio Grande do Sul recorded this Monday the 13th day in a row that the highs passed the 40ºC mark in this exceptionally long, intense and historic heat wave that has been plaguing the gaucho territory and other areas of Central South America for half a month. . The highs were lower, as expected, than those recorded over the weekend, however the gauchos were subjected to another scorching journey.

The only station of the National Institute of Meteorology to have recorded a maximum above 40ºC today was once again São Luiz Gonzaga. With that, this Monday increased the list of days in a row with maximums around 40ºC on the official network. It was 41.5ºC in Quaraí on the 12th; 41.7ºC (absolute record of 110 years) in Bagé on the 13th; 40.8ºC in Bagé on the 14th; 40.6ºC in Uruguaiana on the 15th; 41.8ºC in Uruguaiana on the 16th; 40.2ºC on the 17th in Teutonia; 41.1ºC in Santa Rosa on January 18; 41.5ºC in São Luiz Gonzaga on the 19th; 42.1ºC in Uruguaiana on the 20th; 41.8ºC on the 21st in Uruguaiana; 41.6ºC on the 22nd in Uruguaiana; 42.1ºC on the 23rd in São Luiz Gonzaga; and 41.2ºC today in São Luiz Gonzaga.

On the other hand, automatic private stations and those of other bodies and intuitions pointed to maximums of 42.5ºC in Santa Rosa, 42.3ºC in Alpestre, 42.2ºC in Porto Xavier and Santo Antônio das Missões, 42.1ºC in São Borja, 41.4ºC in Porto Vera Cruz, 41.1ºC in Tapera, 40.6ºC in Espumoso, 40.4ºC in Santo Ângelo, 40.3ºC in São Sepé, and 40.1ºC in Teutônia and Lajeado.

In Greater Porto Alegre, despite the day being very hot and with blue skies, wind from the South quadrant associated with the passage of a cold front through the ocean prevented further warming. It was 38.2ºC in Campo Bom, 38.0ºC in Parobé, and 37.3ºC in São Leopoldo and Novo Hamburgo. Canoas had 37.2ºC in Fátima and 36.0ºC in Estância Velha. In Porto Alegre, at Jardim Botânico, Inmet recorded 36.0ºC.

weather forecast for tomorrow

The heat wave will have its last very hot day on Wednesday and is coming to an end, but the gauchos will still endure another day of very hot and muggy weather this Tuesday. The sun appears with clouds in all regions, but from afternoon to night the heat stimulates heavier clouds that bring blows in different parts of the state. Rain that will be very irregular and tends to reach more points in the Midwest and South, in addition to isolated areas of the Serra. The highs again stay close to or above 40ºC in several places with greater warming in the Northwest. The Serra will have an intensely hot day this Tuesday.