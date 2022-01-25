Travel in time: see photos of the city of SP in the last century | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo celebrates this Tuesday (25) 468 years of history, which are marked by its architecture. Images provided by the Bunge Memory Center collection show the transformation of the capital over the last century.
Deposit in the 1950s in Água Branca, West Zone of SP — Photo: Arquivo Bunge
The image above is from 1957 and shows a deposit of Moinho Santista that was in Água Branca, in the West Zone of São Paulo, currently a residential neighborhood. In the region there was an oil factory and a warehouse for cotton bales.
Oil factory in Barra Funda in 1940 — Photo: Bunge Archive
The photo above shows warehouses that stored cottonseed from a oil factory in the region of Barra Funda, in the West Zone of the city, in 1940.
Until the end of the 18th century, the region was formed by farms. As it is in a strategic area, at the railway junction of the Sorocabana Railroad stations, which linked the capital to the interior of the state, and the state railroads, it started to arouse the interest of companies.
Largo do Café – Central Office SA Moinho Santista – 1930s — Photo: Bunge Archive
The photo above shows the central office of Moinho Santista, which was located in the coffee square, between São Bento, Álvares Penteado and Rua do Comércio, in downtown São Paulo. Its name was given in honor of São Paulo’s greatest wealth of 1930s, coffee, called “green gold”.
In the 1930s, real estate agents would normally meet on site to exchange information about real estate deals. Today the region houses commercial and service buildings.
Warehouses of the Água Branca Oil Factory on the Sorocabana Railroad bypass, in the 1940s — Photo: Arquivo Bunge
The image above shows the Água Branca Oil Factory sheds on the Sorocabana Railroad bypass in the 1940s. The railroad gave rise to the state’s railroads.
Fabric factory in Cambuci in the 40s — Photo: Arquivo Bunge
The image above shows a fabric factory located in the Cambuci district, downtown São Paulo, in the 1940s. The region was home to the textile sector, other factories were acquired and modernized until, in 1948, a plan was launched to restructure of the sector.