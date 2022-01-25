Treasury Direct: with interest of up to 11.42% per year in fixed rate, government bonds operate with stable rates

Financial agents are focused this Tuesday (25th) abroad. Investors are following the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and awaiting the definitions of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which starts today and ends on Wednesday (26).

The meeting will be important because it may signal when the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, should start raising interest rates. The expectation of most analysts is that this will happen in March and that the monetary authority will also give some clue about the reduction of the bank’s balance sheet.

In Brazil, the market also monitors the discussions and impacts surrounding the mobilization of federal servants in defense of salary readjustments. The strikes should gain strength, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the readjustment of R$ 1.7 billion for public operations in this year’s Budget. The text, however, does not specify the categories to which the resource will be destined. Investors are also aware of the fuel PEC, which could bring new fiscal threats to the country.

Awaiting the Fed’s decision, the government bond market traded on the Treasury Direct operates with stable rates this morning. For the third session in a row, the return offered by the 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury is higher than the interest paid on the paper maturing in 2024.

In the first update of the day, the fixed rate paper maturing in 2031 and half-yearly interest offered a return of 11.43% per year, against 11.42% in the previous session. At the same time, the 2024 Prefixed Treasury presented a rate of 11.30% per year, compared to 11.29% seen the day before.

Likewise, among inflation-linked papers, the interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ 2040 and 2055 with coupon payment was 5.61% and 5.65% per year, respectively, at the opening of business. Both percentages are in line with the 5.62% and 5.64%, in that order, recorded yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Tuesday morning (25):

external radar

On the international scene, investors remain alert to the volatility in US markets and the continuity of geopolitical tension on the Ukrainian border, where the Russian government continues to mobilize around 100,000 troops.

The prices of a barrel of oil continue to advance influenced by the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, even with talks between high-ranking authorities. Yesterday (25), Joe Biden, president of the United States, spoke with European leaders. The country is considering sending military personnel and equipment to the region.

Also the day before, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced that some member countries are keeping their forces on alert and sending forces to eastern Europe. The United Kingdom and the United States have ordered diplomats and their families to leave Ukraine.

Also, yesterday Yemen’s Houthi rebels attempted a new missile attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, but failed. Tension in the region has also contributed to higher oil prices since a fatal attack by the same group last week.

Cut in the INSS and mobilization of servers

On the political scene, financial agents follow the effects of public service mobilizations in defense of salary readjustments this year.

report of UOL shows that the standard operation (execution of tasks with excessive rigor, in order to reduce the work flow) of the Internal Revenue Service auditors started last month already affects the export of at least three classes of products: fuels, food and beverages and machinery industrial.

According to the associations, the longer delay in releasing goods through customs is increasing the cost of storage, which can lead to higher prices for the final consumer.

The Annual Budget Law (LOA), published in the Official Gazette (DOU) yesterday (24), stipulated an adjustment of R$ 1.7 billion for public servants, but did not specify to which categories the resources will be allocated.

According to the newspaper Economic value, aides to the president suggested that he keep the budget in the budget, but leave open which categories will be covered. The idea is to determine this point when the pressure drops.

Also on the political scene, a newspaper report Folha de S. Paulo based on conversations with government officials, states that the cut of R$ 988 million in expenses planned for 2022 by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) threatens the service of insured persons.

Indicated in the Annual Budget Law published on Monday in the Official Gazette, the veto represents 41% of the R$ 2.388 billion approved by Congress. According to leaf, the cut occurs at a time when the Executive seeks to regularize the waiting list for benefits, which accumulated 1.85 million requests in November 2021.

As the newspaper shows, government technicians warn that agencies may suspend services for lack of money.

