UBS says fuel PEC reinforces Petrobras independence (PETR4), but may have minimal impact on prices

In a report, UBS BB highlighted that the government’s project to reduce fuel prices through legislation is a positive sign, which reinforces Petrobras’ independence (PETR3;PETR4).

The government can present to Congress a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to reduce the price of fuel and energy. PIS/Cofins rates on gasoline, diesel and ethanol would be zeroed. The idea is that the project will be presented soon after the end of the parliamentary recess.

“On the other hand, the estimated loss of revenue of R$ 50 billion for the government, without compensation, would put even more pressure on the country’s fiscal situation, which could lead to a deterioration in the exchange rate and the consequent need to increase fuel prices, in the opposite direction. of the intention of the PEC”, they evaluate.

UBS BB still believes that the likely discount obtained for fuel could be partially absorbed as margins by the distribution chain and retail, reducing the positive impact on consumers.

“Even with the tax cuts, we estimate that it would be partially absorbed by distributors’ margins, which is why we expect the final impact for consumers to be much less than the BRL 0.012 per liter per BRL 1 billion that the government projects” , analysts point out.

UBS BB has a buy recommendation for Petrobras, with a target price of R$ 44 for the PETR4 share, with a potential for a 39% increase in relation to the closing of last Friday (21).

Analysts expect the impact to be minimal for fuel distribution companies as well, as the

the tax reduction would likely: 1) be passed on; 2) can be absorbed at the margins, though unlikely to be material.

“The measure can, however, help to reduce unfair competition in the sector, one of the main issues that structurally pressure margins across the country”, they assess.

