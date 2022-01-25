Ukraine urges calm, says Russian invasion not imminent

Ukraine’s leaders have tried to calm the country’s population on the grounds that a feared Russian invasion is not imminent, although they recognize the threat is real and are preparing to receive an arsenal of US military equipment on Tuesday to strengthen their defenses.

Russia denies it is planning an offensive, but it has deployed around 100,000 troops in areas near Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies to accelerate preparations for a possible war.

Several rounds of high-level diplomacy have failed to yield results, and tensions have escalated this week. On Monday, NATO said it was bolstering its military presence in the Baltic Sea region, and the US placed 8,500 troops on standby for possible deployment to Europe as part of an allied “response force” if needed.

The US has ordered family members of US officials at the country’s embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine. The United Kingdom, for its part, is withdrawing some diplomats and dependents from their representation in the Ukrainian capital.

In Ukraine, on the other hand, officials are trying to project calm. On Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation was “under control” and there was “no reason to panic”.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, also on Monday night, that Russia had not yet formed battle groups, which would indicate the launch of an attack the following day.

“There are risky scenarios. They are possible and likely in the future,” Reznikov told Ukrainian TV station ICTV on Monday. “But today…that threat doesn’t exist.”

