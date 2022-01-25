Ukraine: US announces 8,500 troops on standby amid escalating tensions | World

About 8,500 US troops are on high alert for deployment amid rising tensions in Ukraine, the Pentagon announced.

Meanwhile, Russia denies planning a military action against Ukraine, despite gathering approximately 100,000 troops in the vicinity of this country.

The Pentagon says it has yet to make a final decision on whether to deploy troops. That would only happen if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance decides to employ rapid reaction forces, “or if other situations unfold” with regard to Russian troops, the Pentagon press secretary explained. John Kirby. There are no plans for action in Ukraine itself, he added.

“This is proving how seriously the US takes its commitment to NATO,” Kirby said.

Some NATO members, including Denmark, Spain, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, are already sending fighter jets and warships to Eastern Europe as a defense boost in the region.

Over the weekend, about 90 tons of US “lethal aid”, including ammunition for “frontline defenders”, arrived in Ukraine.

This Monday (24) US President Joe Biden and European allies held a video call to discuss a strategy of Western powers in the face of Russian mobilization.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has warned that intelligence investigations suggest Russia is planning a lightning attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

“Intelligence is very clear that there are 60 Russian battle groups on Ukraine’s borders, the plan for a lightning strike that could overthrow Kiev is something in plain sight,” Johnson said.

“We need to make it very clear to the Kremlin, to Russia, that this would be a disastrous step.”

Withdrawal of embassy staff

The Biden administration has recommended embassy officials and their relatives to leave Ukraine on Sunday. Kiev, for its part, called the decision “premature” and “a show of excessive caution”.

The UK has also started withdrawing staff from its embassy, ​​with about half of them already scheduled to leave Kiev. The decision came a day after Britain’s foreign affairs department accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning to put a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine’s government.

The name appointed for this role, according to the British government, is former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev – who called this claim “stupid” in an interview with the Reuters news agency. The Russian Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter that the British department was “circulating disinformation”.

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian expressed hope that “emotions will subside”.

But diplomatic negotiations failed to ease tensions, and Russia’s currency — the ruble — lost much of its value. The US and its allies have threatened new economic sanctions if the Russian military takes action against Ukraine.

Nearly a decade of turmoil

The Kremlin has said it views NATO as a security threat and is demanding legal assurances that the alliance will not expand further eastward, including into neighboring Ukraine. But the US said the issue at stake was Russian hostility, not NATO expansion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Russia’s veto demand, saying the alliance represents “the right of each nation to choose its own alliances”.