Ukraine: US announces it has 8,500 troops on standby amid escalating tensions

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

American soldiers on their backs salute

Credit, AFP/Getty Images

photo caption,

According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops could be deployed in the short term.

About 8,500 US troops are on high alert for deployment amid rising tensions in Ukraine, the Pentagon announced.

Meanwhile, Russia denies planning a military action against Ukraine, despite gathering approximately 100,000 troops in the vicinity of this country.

A video call between US President Joe Biden and European allies is scheduled for Monday (24) to discuss a strategy for Western powers in the face of Russian aggression.

The Pentagon says it has yet to make a final decision on whether to deploy troops. That would only happen if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance decides to employ rapid reaction forces, “or if other situations unfold” with regard to Russian troops, the Pentagon press secretary explained. John Kirby. There are no plans for action in Ukraine itself, he added.

