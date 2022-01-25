Ukraine: US announces it has 8,500 troops on standby amid escalating tensions

1 hour ago

Credit, AFP/Getty Images photo caption, According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops could be deployed in the short term.

About 8,500 US troops are on high alert for deployment amid rising tensions in Ukraine, the Pentagon announced.

Meanwhile, Russia denies planning a military action against Ukraine, despite gathering approximately 100,000 troops in the vicinity of this country.

A video call between US President Joe Biden and European allies is scheduled for Monday (24) to discuss a strategy for Western powers in the face of Russian aggression.

The Pentagon says it has yet to make a final decision on whether to deploy troops. That would only happen if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance decides to employ rapid reaction forces, “or if other situations unfold” with regard to Russian troops, the Pentagon press secretary explained. John Kirby. There are no plans for action in Ukraine itself, he added.

“This is proving how seriously the US takes its commitment to NATO,” Kirby said.

Some NATO members, including Denmark, Spain, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, are already sending fighter jets and warships to Eastern Europe as a defense boost in the region.

Over the weekend, about 90 tons of US “lethal aid”, including ammunition for “frontline defenders”, arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to President Biden, Monday’s video call will include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; French President Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi; Polish President Andrzej Duda; and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Joe Biden in a meeting with security advisers on the 22nd, when the topic was the Russian-Ukrainian crisis

European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will also participate in the call.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has warned that intelligence investigations suggest Russia is planning a lightning attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

“Intelligence is very clear that there are 60 Russian battle groups on Ukraine’s borders, the plan for a lightning strike that could overthrow Kiev is something in plain sight,” Johnson said.

“We need to make it very clear to the Kremlin, to Russia, that this would be a disastrous step.”

Withdrawal of embassy staff

The Biden administration has recommended embassy officials and their relatives to leave Ukraine on Sunday. Kiev, for its part, called the decision “premature” and “a show of excessive caution”.

The UK has also started withdrawing staff from its embassy, ​​with about half of them already scheduled to leave Kiev. The decision came a day after Britain’s foreign affairs department accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning to put a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine’s government.

The name appointed for this role, according to the British government, is the former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev – who called this allegation “stupid” in an interview with the Reuters news agency. The Russian Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter that the British department was “circulating disinformation”.

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian expressed hope that “emotions will subside”.

But diplomatic negotiations failed to ease tensions, and Russia’s currency — the ruble — lost much of its value. The US and its allies have threatened new economic sanctions if the Russian military takes action against Ukraine.

Nearly a decade of turmoil

photo caption, Ukrainian Marta Yuzkiv, who is part of a group of volunteers for the territorial defense of the country

The Kremlin has said it views NATO as a security threat and is demanding legal assurances that the alliance will not expand further eastward, including into neighboring Ukraine. But the US said the issue at stake was Russian hostility, not NATO expansion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Russia’s veto demand, saying the alliance represents “the right of each nation to choose its own alliances”.

Russia has taken part of Ukrainian territory earlier, when it annexed Crimea in 2014. Moscow-backed rebels also control areas of eastern Ukraine near Russian borders. That conflict has claimed an estimated 14,000 lives, and a 2015 peace deal is a long way off.