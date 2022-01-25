‘Un Ratito’ Video Takes Off YouTube After Alok’s Fight With American Duo Sevenn | Music

According to a message that appears on the platform, the “video is no longer available due to a notice of copyright infringement by Kevin Daniel Brauer de Oliveira”.

Kevin is one of Sevenn’s members and claims along with his brother, Sean Brauer, to have worked as “ghost producers” for Alok. The duo claims to have proof of being the author of 15 songs by the Brazilian DJ, including the track “Un ratito” (see full list below).

2 of 4 Video for ‘Un Ratito’ is removed from the platform after a fight between Alok and the American duo Sevenn — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Video for ‘Un Ratito’ is removed from the platform after a fight between Alok and the American duo Sevenn — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

in conversation with the g1, Eduardo Senna, attorney for the Sevenn duo, said that they will file a lawsuit against Alok for use without credit or payment of 15 songs from the DJ. They say they were “ghost producers” and that Alok profited from their work “without offering anything in return”.

The lawyer also said that Alok tried to impose a silence clause, which provided for a fine of BRL 2 million each time the duo spoke ill of the DJ publicly (or the reverse, that the DJ spoke of the duo), to prevent the complaint from being reported. came to the public.

Alok denies the allegations. See below for details of the versions on each side.

Sevenn’s accusation emerged in a report by “Billboard” this Friday (21). They told the magazine they were evaluating the legal situation. Now, Eduardo Senna told g1 that he is already organizing the tests to start the process in up to four weeks.

Evidence includes audio files of songs recorded by Sevenn years before they were released by Alok, with records sent to the DJ, the lawyer claims.

Alok says he is threatened and cites sertanejo businessman behind

Robson Cunha, Alok’s lawyer, told g1 that the DJ is being threatened by the duo, and that they were the ones who released 6 songs made by Alok without credit for the Brazilian. He filed a lawsuit on January 12, 2022 against the duo citing these songs.

The lawyer questions the fact that Sevenn made the complaint on “Billboard” and not in court. He sees the report as a threat to Alok. Robson also says he has evidence of the misuse of Sevenn’s 6 songs, such as messages and original files from Alok’s computer, which will be examined.

He claims that Marcos Araújo, Alok’s former manager, encouraged Sevenn to file complaints after breaking up with the DJ. In the late afternoon of Friday (21), after g1 spoke with Robson, Alok released videos in which he reproduces several of the lawyer’s arguments.

Alok repeats that he never received a notification from Sevenn, that they should have sought justice, that they didn’t credit him in the song “Boom”, that Sevenn only did mastering and gave “suggestions”, shows some projects and says that they are being manipulated by Marcos Araújo.

Alok rejects accusations that he had stolen music from the duo Sevenn

Earlier this Saturday morning (22), the duo Sevenn posted a series of videos on their Instagram account (see below). In the videos, brothers Kevin and Sean Brauer rebut the arguments published by Alok, also on the social network.

Kevin says that Alok already knew about the report since at least the 10th of November and wonders why the dj has not responded to inquiries from “Billboard” magazine. The artist also shows what would be a notification of the duo with the accusations, in addition to a series of files and versions of songs to prove that the tracks would have been made almost entirely by them.

The duo says they have proof of being the author of 15 songs by Alok and will sue DJ

Each side tells opposing stories of threat and plagiarism. Look what ‘Billboard’ said and both sides’ versions for g1:

The accusation on ‘Billboard’

According to Sevenn, they worked as “ghost producers”. “We began to realize that he was profiting enormously from our work without offering anything substantial in return.”

The role of “ghost writer” is normal in the electronic music market, in which producers work without credit, but they are paid for the role.

Sevenn sent the magazine emails and messages exchanged with Alok for over 6 years, and recordings of the DJ discussing song details and placing orders. The tracks mentioned in the report are:

“Un ratito” (Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay, Lenny Tavárez and Juliette)

“Favela” (Alok and Ina Wroldsen)

“Fuego” (Alok and Bhaskar)

“Soft” (Alok and Matheus & Kauan)

“Got To Get a Grip” (Mick Jagger Remix)

“Piece of Your Heart” (Meduza remix)

“BYOB” (System of a Down remix)

“All I Want” (Alok and Liu)

“Soft” (Alok and Matheus and Kauan)

3 of 4 Sevenn — Photo: Disclosure Sevenn — Photo: Publicity

Brothers Sean and Kevin Brauer, who form Sevenn, were raised in the Meninos de Deus religious community in Rio. The partnership between Sevenn and Alok began in 2015.

They were hired by the artist Factory agency, a partnership between Alok and businessman Marcos Araújo, owner of another company, AudioMix. Alok was part of the AudioMix cast, but broke with Marcos, as did several other artists.

Sevenn’s contract with Artist Factory was valid until 2027 and provided for a termination fine of BRL 20 million. According to Eduardo Senna, three years ago, when Sevenn began informally asking Alok to acknowledge their authorship in the songs, the termination fine was used as a pressure factor.

“They said: ‘If you don’t want to pay the fine, sign this document acknowledging that Alok never stole any of your music and we’ll release you. Otherwise, we won’t release anything, do any shows, end your career'” , describes the lawyer. “They didn’t sign and look for me.”

“I called Alok’s lawyer and asked: after all, do you guys agree to release Sevenn? He came with a soapy conversation, which he wanted to release, but I was afraid they would come out talking bad about Alok. I said: no problem, we put a clause in which no one makes a public statement about the other.”

“I wrote the text of the cancellation and sent it to him. Then he sent it to me with considerations. I had imposed a basic fine, but it increased to R$ 2 million per event. In other words: every time someone spoke ill of the other, the fine was R$ 2 million “.

(G1 went back to Alok’s lawyer, Robson Cunha, to find out if he really proposed this value in the silence clause as a condition to release Sevenn from the contract. He said that the agreement was not made, so the silence clause never existed, and that it’s up to Sevenn to prove his point.)

Eduardo continues: “He inserted another clause saying that Sevenn declared that he did not have any copyright claims with Alok, that he had not taken anything. Then we arranged a meeting, me, Robson and Alok.”

“And I said to Alok: ‘Let me ask you a clear question: Are you making the release of the contract conditional on saying that there was no breach of copyright?’. Because I talked to Sevenn and he said there was, that he had no intention of claiming, but that he felt blackmailed.'”

“Alok made it very clear to me personally, in all the letters, that he would not release under any circumstances without this statement, that he would use all the popularity and the machine he has to end Sevenn’s career, and that I didn’t want to talk anymore.”

(Robson says that Eduardo lies when he says that he talked to Alok, and that Sevenn’s lawyer proposed to include a clause that declared that there were no copyright disputes. He showed an email with this proposal from Eduardo and stated that he did it to prevent Alok from questioning the songs Sevenn would have used without credit).

But there was a twist:

“Marcos Araújo is also a partner at Artist Factory, he was against this blackmail and signed the dissolution. He can sign it alone, as he is the majority partner and the managing partner. Alok was blackmailing his partner behind his back.”

(Alok’s team says that Marcos could not sign unilaterally and that Sevenn is not released from the Artist Factory contract).

“He took action [dizendo que o Sevenn tinha lançado seis músicas de Alok] on the same day that I informed him that the dissolution was signed. He filed this lawsuit out of his mind, to have something to say to the media when the story came out..”

“Sevenn has been asking for authorship recognition for almost three years, but in a friendly way between them. Even given their life story (in a Christian community), cut off from the real world, this is totally understandable. I joined this circuit less than a month,” he says.

“We’re going to file a serious, professional and well-documented lawsuit, and it won’t happen overnight. All these songs have recordings from previous years, with dates and record of the file being sent to Alok and the team We’ll be in in two to four weeks.”

The defense – and prosecution – of Alok

4 of 4 Alok — Photo: Disclosure Alok — Photo: Disclosure

“Last year, Alok terminated the contract with Audiomix and with Marcos Araújo. Since then, he has been suffering a series of persecutions”, says lawyer Robson Cunha.

“Sevenn was using Alok’s works without the proper credits. We filed the lawsuit. We were threatened saying that we didn’t take the action they were going to do that, it was going to the media to cause this turmoil. Turns out we never gave in.”

“After that, they, without any proof, without any documents, go after the ‘Billboard’, very possibly guided by the former manager of Alok, who remains theirs, Marcos Araújo. It just reinforces the position that they are trying to make an attack.”

(G1 looked for Marcos Araújo, who did not respond to contacts).

“I made an extrajudicial notification on December 17th”, says the lawyer. He sent the notification to g1, who alleges that Sevenn has released six songs made by Alok:

“boom”

“Tom tom”

“Beautiful tonight”

“BYOB”

“BYOB (Sevenn remix)”

“It’s always you”

“At no time did they use the judicial route, or notification, to enforce their right. On the contrary, they go to a means of communication. What is correct, seeking justice or going after the press to make unfounded allegations? We are going to file a lawsuit for moral and material losses and damages”, he says.

“[A acusação deles de que Alok roubou músicas] it never arrived in a very concrete way, it was always in a veiled and speculative way. But this week, a formal notification arrived from a record company that a Billboard reporter had contacted her. They tried to get on the record label circuit.”

“They say that Alok didn’t credit him. If you take the song with Juliette (‘El ratito’), there’s a credit, even if the work has been altered. the credit. So they don’t even have proof of what they claim.”

“They talk about works before Sevenn existed. When did “Fuego” come out? [2016] there wasn’t even a connection with Sevenn. Copyright has a vast field of evidence. Just send corroborating documents, and I’m sure they didn’t send any papers.”