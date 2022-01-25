Under Bolsonaro, Brazil falls again in corruption ranking







Jair Bolsonaro

THE Brazil dropped two positions in the world ranking of corruption, according to the Transparency International survey released this Tuesday (25/01). Among 180 countries analyzed, Brazil ranked 96th in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) last year. In 2020, it was in the 94th position.

The NGO quotes the president Jair Bolsonaro – along with El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele – as the head of the Latin American government who was elected promising to fight corruption but, contrary to his own promises, “these populist figures have not made progress in controlling corruption, but have adopted anti-democratic measures and regressive laws that violate people’s rights.”

Transparency International cites Brazil as one of the countries in the Americas where corruption is undermining democracy and human rights.

“Throughout 2021, the region has witnessed serious attacks on freedoms of expression, press and association, fundamental civil and political rights necessary to build healthy democracies free from corruption.”

According to Amnesty International, Brazil is one of the Latin American countries – like Venezuela, El Salvador and Guatemala, for example – whose “governments used intimidation, defamation, fake news and direct attacks against civil society organizations, journalists and activists – including those fighting corruption – as a way of discrediting and silencing critics”.

Third worst Brazilian score

The IPC has been developed since 1995 based on data analysis, research and expert assessments. In 2012, the index underwent a methodological review, which made it possible to draw a historical comparison each year.

On a scale of 0 to 100 points, Brazil reached 38 points. This was the third worst score in the historical series, repeating the score recorded in the previous edition of the IPC.

The performance leaves the country below the global average, which is 43 points, and below the regional average for Latin America and the Caribbean (41 points).

Brazil is also below the Brics average (group of countries made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which was 39 points, and lower than the G20, a group formed by the 19 largest economies in the world European Union, which had 54 points.

The highest scores were achieved by Denmark, Finland and New Zealand (the three countries with 88 points). Soon after, are Norway, Singapore and Sweden (85 points).

Already the worst evaluations from the world point of view are with Venezuela (14 points), Somalia and Syria (13 points) and South Sudan (11 points).

Corruption breeds human rights violations

In its report, Transparency International states that the increase in corruption directly causes an increase in human rights violations and a weakening of democracy in the affected country.

“Corruption makes possible violations of human rights, opening a perverse and unbridled spiral. As rights and freedoms are eroded, democracy declines, giving way to authoritarianism, which, in turn, enables higher levels of of corruption”, warns the text.

Brazil’s 2021 score of 38 points was the same as the previous year. The drop in two positions was due to the improvement in the index obtained by other countries. The best Brazilian score was in 2012 and 2014, with 43 points, when Brazil was in 69th place. Between 2014 and 2018, it had already plummeted to 105th place, and in 2019, the first year of the Jair Bolsonaro government, the country fell even further, to 106th position, the worst in the historical series.

