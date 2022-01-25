Understand what is the Beyblade mentioned by Jade Picon

During the discord game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Jade Picon said that she is “looking like a Beyblade” in her interactions in the house. The sister said that she is from one side to the other, trying to get to know the other participants. But what exactly is a Beyblade?

The Beyblade top was mentioned by Jade in the ‘BBB’ Image: Playback/Twitter

It all started in Japan, with the launch of the manga “Beyblade”, published in 1999 and created to promote a toy line of the same name by the manufacturer Takara Tomy. The Beyblade is a kind of spinning top. The item is usually used in “battles” between players, who drop tops at the same time in an “arena”. The objective is to knock down the tops of the opponents, and the Beyblade that is left alone, spinning or standing at the place of dispute, wins.

The manga was adapted into anime by studio Madhouse in 2001. In both the comics and the cartoon, a group of boys try to win Beyblade championships. In this universe, there are several teams that battle each other, both casually and in competition.

With her “reference”, Jade Picon meant that she is running around the house like a spinning top. beyblade trying to connect with their confinement colleagues. The sister, along with Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada, entered the house after the start of the program for having contracted covid-19 before the premiere. With this, the influencer is trying to make up for lost time and get closer to the other participants.

In Brazil, the first and second seasons of the classic cartoon (“Beyblade” and “Beyblade: V-Force”) were shown on open TV by Rede Globo, in the program “TV Globinho”. Pay channels Jetix and Fox Kids also broadcast the program in the country. Later, in 2003, Jetix also aired the show’s third season, “Beyblade: G-Revolution”).

Later, the work gained two more “generations” of manga, anime and toys, in which the Beyblades also gained new features: “Beyblade Metal Fusion” (20089) and “Beyblade Burst” (2015). Some seasons of the series “Burst” are available on Netflix. The attraction is also available on streaming Pluto TV, where it debuted last year.

beyblade Image: Disclosure

BBB 22: See how the podiums were set up by the brothers of the edition

1 / 20 Natalia’s podium BBB 22: Natalia chose Lucas and Jessi for her podium Playback/Globoplay two / 20 Podium by Naiara Azevedo BBB 22: Naiara put Tiago and Jessi on her podium Playback/Globoplay 3 / 20 Luciano’s Podium BBB 22: Luciano put Lucas and Douglas on his podium Playback/Globoplay 4 / 20 Tiago Abravanel’s podium BBB 22: Tiago chose Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva for the podium Playback/Globoplay 5 / 20 Barbara’s Podium BBB 22: Bárbara set up her podium with Laís and Slovenia Playback/Globoplay 6 / 20 Douglas Silva’s Podium BBB 22: Douglas chose Paulo and Tiago to compose his podium Playback/Globoplay 7 / 20 Pedro Scooby’s Podium BBB 22: Pedro Scooby chose Paulo Andre and Tiago Playback/Globoplay 8 / 20 Jade Picon’s Podium BBB 22: Jade Picon chose Bárbara and Brunna for her podium Playback/Globoplay 9 / 20 Podium by Paulo André BBB 22: Paulo André chose Douglas and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 10 / 20 Rodrigo’s podium BBB 22: Rodrigo chose Vyni and Eli Playback/Globoplay 11 / 20 Laís podium BBB 22: Lais chose Maria and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 12 / 20 Brunna’s Podium BBB 22: Brunna chose Vyni and Maria Playback/Globoplay 13 / 20 Slovenia podium BBB 22: Slovenia chose Eli and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 14 / 20 Eli’s Podium BBB 22: Eli chose Viny and Slô Playback/Globoplay 15 / 20 Jess’s Podium BBB 22: Jess chose Lucas and Nati Playback/Globoplay 16 / 20 Arthur’s Podium BBB 22: Arthur chose Tiago and Douglas Playback/Globoplay 17 / 20 Vyni’s Podium BBB 22: Viny chose Eli and Rodrigo Playback/Globoplay 18 / 20 Linn’s Podium BBB 22: Linn chose Jess and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 19 / 20 Lucas’ podium BBB 22: Lucas chooses Luciano and Natalia Playback/Globoplay 20 / 20 Mary’s Podium BBB 22: Maria chooses Brunna and Tiago Playback/Globoplay