Understand what is the Beyblade mentioned by Jade Picon

During the discord game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Jade Picon said that she is “looking like a Beyblade” in her interactions in the house. The sister said that she is from one side to the other, trying to get to know the other participants. But what exactly is a Beyblade?

It all started in Japan, with the launch of the manga “Beyblade”, published in 1999 and created to promote a toy line of the same name by the manufacturer Takara Tomy. The Beyblade is a kind of spinning top. The item is usually used in “battles” between players, who drop tops at the same time in an “arena”. The objective is to knock down the tops of the opponents, and the Beyblade that is left alone, spinning or standing at the place of dispute, wins.

The manga was adapted into anime by studio Madhouse in 2001. In both the comics and the cartoon, a group of boys try to win Beyblade championships. In this universe, there are several teams that battle each other, both casually and in competition.

With her “reference”, Jade Picon meant that she is running around the house like a spinning top. beyblade trying to connect with their confinement colleagues. The sister, along with Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada, entered the house after the start of the program for having contracted covid-19 before the premiere. With this, the influencer is trying to make up for lost time and get closer to the other participants.

In Brazil, the first and second seasons of the classic cartoon (“Beyblade” and “Beyblade: V-Force”) were shown on open TV by Rede Globo, in the program “TV Globinho”. Pay channels Jetix and Fox Kids also broadcast the program in the country. Later, in 2003, Jetix also aired the show’s third season, “Beyblade: G-Revolution”).

Later, the work gained two more “generations” of manga, anime and toys, in which the Beyblades also gained new features: “Beyblade Metal Fusion” (20089) and “Beyblade Burst” (2015). Some seasons of the series “Burst” are available on Netflix. The attraction is also available on streaming Pluto TV, where it debuted last year.

