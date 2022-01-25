Understand what PMDS is, a rare discovery made in a patient from Serbia

The 67-year-old patient was undergoing a hernia repair procedure in Kosovo, Serbia.

A rare case in medicine was discovered by some doctors after they performed surgery on a 67-year-old man in Kosovo, Serbia. The patient, who is married and has three children, underwent a hernia repair procedure, and through that it was detected by the doctors that the patient had a uterus.

According to the scientific journal Urology Case Reports, which published the situation, the man had his cervix, fallopian tubes and an ovary inside a 15 centimeter bulge that had been bothering him for 10 years.

The condition is better known as PDMS (Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome), and even with the condition of pseudohermaphroditism, there was nothing affected in the patient’s reproductive system. After the surgery the man is doing well.

What is Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PDMS)

PDMS syndrome is rare and mostly occurs in men, when they also have female reproductive organs next to the penis.

As reported by University of Prishtina researchers who published the journal Urology Case Reports, this occurs when the beginning of the uterus, called the Mullerian duct, fails to rupture in a baby’s early development during pregnancy, around the seventh week. Currently, only 200 cases have been registered.

Therefore, surplus organs are often discovered in surgical procedures and the most common symptoms are inguinal hernia and undescended testes. Doctors find a scrotal sac in addition to the female organs.