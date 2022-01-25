Understand why Corinthians will start Paulistão with Mantuan

After weeks in the ball market in search of an internationally renowned number 9, Corinthians starts the season still without the dreamed up heavy striker that he projected to his squad in 2022. Today (25), at 9 pm (GMT), Timão debuts in the Campeonato Paulista against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, and the solution found by coach Sylvinho for the attack was to give space to Gustavo Mantuan.

Formed at the base of Corinthians, Mantuan is a name on the rise at the Parque São Jorge club and who is once again fighting for position at CT Joaquim Grava. At 20 years old, the attacking midfielder could very well be a reality within the first team. However, a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, in October 2020, ruled him out of the fields for almost an entire season.

During pre-season, Sylvinho and his assistants saw in Mantuan, who did most of his training at the base as a midfielder, the possibility of setting up a light offensive system, with movement characteristics and that would give the midfielders and edge attackers the possibility of gaining prominence when stepping into the area.

Even with the experienced Jô as a competitor – who would offer a very different style of play, of course –, Mantuan won the internal dispute and, since last week, he knew he would be Corinthians’ starter. In the training games at CT Joaquim Grava, Timão’s number 31 didn’t score goals, but his ability to hold the ball in the attack, float between the opposing lines and, mainly, his quick reading in the most diverse game situations were decisive. for the choice of Sylvinho.

Corinthians’ proposal is to have Mantuan as a false 9, holding the defense duo. With that, Roger Guedes and Willian would have more space to attack along the edges of the field and work with the midfielders. If necessary, the boy from the base leaves the area, pulls the opponent’s mark, and makes room for the one who comes from behind to finish. In this case, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Giuliano — three athletes with great offensive power.

As it is the start of the season, the tactical formation with the false 9 is in a testing period. The club is still waiting for the long-awaited reinforcement for the attack, but while he doesn’t arrive, Sylvinho will give space to the youth of the base and try to balance the team between the younger names with those already consecrated and with passages by the Brazilian team.