Unimed Teresina cyclist participates in Cerapió 2022 | SOS Unimed

The champion of Rally Piocerá 2021, Lindomar Ferreira, athlete sponsored by Unimed Teresina, participates in another edition of the competition. The event is the biggest off-road event in Latin America and this year it has a 35th anniversary edition. The 2022 Cerapió Rally started on Saturday, the 23rd, and continues with a route between the states of Ceará, Piauí and Maranhão.
Lindomar Ferreira, in 2021 was the great champion in the Master B1 category (40 to 44 years old). This year he rides in the Master B2 category (45 to 49 years old). “It’s been four years sponsored by Unimed Teresina. This helped to improve my performance a lot. It was a door that opened and I’m giving my best in competitions and taking the name of Unimed and Piauí all over Brazil. I’m well prepared for this edition and I’m counting on everyone’s support for this challenge”, highlights the athlete born in Altos (PI).
The cyclist continues to lead the race in the Master B2 category. — Photo: Ascom Unimed Teresina
The Piocerá/Cerapió Rally is the only one that brings together different modalities such as bikes, motorcycles, cars, quadricycles, UTVs, in addition to the expedition, whose objective is only to venture out and explore the region in tourism and gastronomy.
The Cross-Country Stage Race (XCS) bike competition is divided into five days of many challenges and adventures, one being a rest day. Altogether there are 36 categories that range from professional and experienced participants to beginners and amateurs. Cyclists will cover a total of 346 kilometers.
This year’s itinerary is inspired by the Rota das Emoções, a tourist route that passes through the three states and that moves the economy and tourism in the region, with attractions such as the beaches of Jericoacoara, Delta do Parnaíba and Lençóis Maranhenses.
The Cerapió 2022 Rally schedule continues until January 28. The route started at Praia do Cumbuco, in Caucaia (CE), place of the promotional start. The competitors still pass through Jijoca de Jericoacoara (CE), Ubajara (CE), Luís Correia (PI), Parnaíba (PI) until arriving in Barreirinhas (MA).